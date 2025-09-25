Xiaomi Pad Mini, Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launched Globally: Specifications & Price

Xiaomi Pad Mini and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro were announced in the global markets alongside the Xiaomi 15T series phones. The Pad Mini, positioned as an iPad Mini competitor, comes with an 8.8-inch 165Hz screen, a flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and more. Here’s everything to know about the tablets.

Xiaomi Pad Mini: Price, Specs

The Pad Mini by Xiaomi is available in Gray and Purple and starts at USD 429 (approx Rs 38,070) for the 8GB + 256GB trim.

The Xiaomi Pad Mini sports an 8.8-inch (3008 x 1880 pixels) 16:10 LCD display with a 165Hz variable refresh rate, 372Hz touch sampling rate, 403 ppi, 1080Hz instant touch sampling rate, HDR 10, HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision, and up to 700 nits HBM brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

It runs on Android 15 with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 on top, gets a 13MP f/2.2 rear camera and an 8MP f/2.2 front-facing camera. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 and USB 2.0. It also has an X-axis linear vibration motor.

There’s a 7500mAh battery under the hood, with 67W fast wired charging and 18W reverse wired charging support. Furthermore, it also has support for the Xiaomi Focus Pen stylus which can be magnetically attached to the tablet. The tablet has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: Price, Specs

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro comes in Graphite Gray, Silver, and Lavender Purple colour options and starts at €299.99 (approx Rs 31,245). 4G models and a matte screen model are also available.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro sports an 12.1-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 16:10 LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 249 ppi, Dolby Vision, Wet Touch technology, and up to 600 nits HBM brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB.

There’s an 8MP f/2.0 camera sensor on the back and an 8MP f/2.2 sensor on the front. The 5G model has a 13MP camera on the back. It draws power from a 12,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It also runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Then you get quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and dual microphones as well. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, IPv6, and a USB-C port for charging. Advanced users can also buy the Redmi Smart Pen and Redmi Pad 2 Pro keyboard for their respective use cases.