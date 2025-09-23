Nothing Ear Open Launched in India: Things to Know

Nothing Ear Open TWS earbuds have been launched in India a year after their global debut. The buds continue to have a transparent design and is equipped with a 14.2mm dynamic driver. Here’s everything else to know about the newly launched open-style earbuds from Nothing.

Nothing Ear Open: Price, Availability

The Ear Open are available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart and Nothing claims that this is a special price, which means it could change once the sale period is over. The earbuds are available in a single White colour.

Nothing Ear Open: Specifications

The earbuds come with a patent-pending diaphragm featuring a titanium coating, paired with an ultra-light driver and a stepped design. This structure claims to minimize distortion, enhances low-frequency performance, and ensures crisp high-frequency reproduction. The ear hook uses a nickel-titanium wire that balances flexibility with durability.

Clear Voice Technology, powered by a triple-mic setup, helps reduce background and wind noise for clearer calls even in noisy environments. The earbuds use AI-enhanced processing trained on over 28 million noise scenarios, underscoring the company’s focus on intelligent sound optimization.

The Nothing Ear Open also introduces an automatic Bass Enhance algorithm that fine-tunes low frequencies for a richer, more immersive sound experience. On the smart features side, the earbuds integrate ChatGPT support.

In terms of performance, the Nothing Ear Open promises up to 30 hours of total playback or 24 hours of Talk time with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge delivers up to 2 hours of playback. Each earbud houses a 64mAh battery offering 8 hours of music playback on a single charge or 6 hours of calls, while the 635mAh case extends usage substantially.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3 with support for AAC and SBC codecs, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and dual-device connection. A low-latency mode of 120ms activates automatically on Nothing phones and can be enabled via the App on others. The earbuds also support pinch controls for media playback, calls, noise cancellation modes, and voice assistant access.

With IP54-rated resistance for both buds and case, and weighing 8.1g per earbud, the Ear (open) balances durability with portability. An advanced equalizer with profile sharing further tailors the listening experience to user preferences.