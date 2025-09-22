Fire-Boltt FireLens Vision AI, FireLens Audio Smart Glasses Launched in India

Fire-Boltt FireLens Vision AI and FireLens Audio smart glasses have been launched in India. The functionality seems quite similar to that of Ray-ban Meta glasses but at a much cheaper price tag, which will obviously have its own tradeoffs. Here’s everything to know about the new smart glasses.

Fire-Boltt FireLens Audio: Price, Specs

The FireLens Audio starts at Rs 2,999 and is available on Flipkart and the company’s own website. It is available in multiple colour options.

The FireLens Audio glasses allow users to take calls directly through built-in speakers and a noise-reducing microphone, eliminating the need for a smartphone or TWS earbuds. With 360° acoustic sound and HD voice clarity, the eyewear ensures clear conversations and music playback on the go.

The glasses feature smart touch controls for managing music, calls, and voice assistants, while their lightweight, stylish design is made for all-day wear. Users can also summon Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa with a simple tap to set reminders, get navigation, or send messages.

Battery life is another highlight, with a 15-minute charge offering up to four hours of use. A full charge provides six hours of playback and up to 72 hours of standby. FireLens Audio also supports prescription lenses, making it a practical alternative to conventional eyewear.

Fire-Boltt FireLens Vision AI: Price, Features

FireLens Vision AI starts at Rs 9,999 and is available on Flipkart and the company’s own website. It is also available in multiple shades.

The FireLens Vision AI goes beyond audio by adding an 8MP camera with Fire-AI technology, capable of capturing 1080p Full HD videos and photos through a capture button or voice commands. It integrates AI features such as:

Instant Q&A for quick answers

Landmark and cultural exploration

Object, plant, and sign recognition with translations

Real-time conversations in over 35 languages

Hands-free note-taking, reminders, and media capture

The glasses come with dual microphones for clear audio, 32GB onboard storage for local media saving, and compatibility with Siri, Google Assistant, Bixby, and ChatGPT-powered AI tasks. It is available in variants including:

FireLens F1 – Standard fit, 220mAh battery, entry-level AI and audio features

– Standard fit, 220mAh battery, entry-level AI and audio features FireLens F2 – Large fit, 300mAh battery, enhanced AI features

– Large fit, 300mAh battery, enhanced AI features FireLens F2 Pro – Large fit, 390mAh battery, complete AI experience

Both models sport lightweight, splash-resistant frames in multiple designs and colors. Features include metal hinges, magnetic charging pins, an LED status indicator, and touchpad navigation on the right temple. The glasses are prescription-ready and support Transitions lenses for indoor-outdoor use.

The FireLens AI App further enhances the experience by enabling users to update firmware, sync media, access real-time translations, and manage AI-powered meeting records.