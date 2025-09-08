Skullcandy INKD ANC Earbuds Launched in India

Skullcandy INKD ANC earbuds have been launched in India and they are claimed to offer features like “Active Noise Cancelling, Supreme Sound, and impressive battery life,” according to the brand. Here are all the details of the newly announced TWS earbuds from Skullcandy.

Skullcandy INKD ANC: Price, Availability

The new INKD ANC is available in true black colour at a limited-time launch offer price of Rs 2,999 on Amazon India and Skullcandy’s website.

Skullcandy INKD ANC: Specifications

The Skullcandy INKD ANC earbuds deliver Skullcandy Supreme Sound and a Quad Mic setup for crystal-clear calls. They further offer multipoint pairing for connecting to two devices simultaneously, along with touch controls, and a USB-C port for fast charging.

They offer wireless Bluetooth v5.4 which ensures smooth connectivity, while up to 43 hours of battery life keeps you going all day. A quick 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of playtime. Designed with IPX4 sweat and water resistance, they’re ideal for both workouts and daily commutes.

For sound, you also get Active Noise Cancelling while 10mm drivers do the heavy lifting. They are also claimed to offer low Latency for gamers.

Read More: Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones, Sesh ANC Active Earbuds Launched in India

Earlier this year, the company announced the Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones in India featuring a metal head band. The Icon ANC also includes a protective travel bag, making it easier to carry them on the go. They offer a battery life of up to 60 hours with ANC turned off and up to 50 hours with ANC on. Skullcandy has also included several premium features like Personal Sound by Mimi for custom audio tuning, an Adjustable Stay-Aware mode that lets users remain aware of their surroundings, and Natural Voice Sidetone to improve call experiences.