Skullcandy Mod truly wireless earbuds launched for Rs 5,999

Skullcandy has announced today its all-new Mod True Wireless Earbuds in India. The Skullcandy Mod is priced at Rs 5,999 and is available now at Skullcandy.in, Amazon and select retailers nationwide.

Skullcandy Mod Features

The Skullcandy Mod comes with Multipoint Pairing which enables seamless toggling between multiple devices at once. This is regardless of platform or manufacturer, ensuring music will resume on a user’s phone once the Zoom meeting wraps on their laptop. Mod’s flexibility is further underscored by Skullcandy App compatibility, which enables button function and equalizer mode personalization.

Skullcandy’s latest true wireless offering features specifically selected and expertly tuned drivers to deliver supreme sound quality for any music genre, podcast or video. All-new Clear Voice Smart Mic technology utilizes artificial intelligence to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice.

Further, an adjustable Stay-Aware Mode helps users dial outside noise levels up or down so they can tune out, or tune in, as much as they want, depending on their situation.

Mod users can keep up with any adventure thanks to an IP55 sweat, dust and water-resistance rating. The Built-in Tile Finding Technology allows users to simply “ring” either earbud from the free Tile app or view the earbuds’ last known location on a map in case one is ever misplaced. The company claims a total of 34 hours of battery life with the earbuds.

