Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds launched in India: Price and Specifications

Along with the launch of Realme 9i today, the company also launched Techlife Buds T100 stem design TWS earbuds. Let’s take a detailed look at the new earbud’s specs, price, and availability in India.

Pricing and Availability

Realme Techlife Buds T100 are priced at Rs 1499 and will go on sale on 24th August, 2022, from 12.00 noon onwards at realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. During the first sale, users can purchase the earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1299.

They are offered in Pop White and Punk Black colour options. The earbuds will be available in Jazz Blue and Rock Red colour options later this year.

Realme TechLife Buds T100 specifications

Realme Techlife Buds T100 provides a total of 28 hours of total playback time and comes with a Two-tone Hit Color Design. It features a 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver HD Sound along with AI ENC Noise Cancellation for Calls. The ENC eliminates background noise during a call, allowing the other person to hear more clearly.

Realme says that the Buds support fast charging which allows 2 hours of typical usage for users with just 10 mins of charging. The case can be charged via the bundled USB Type-C cable. Each earbud weighs 4.1 grams.

Moreover, it also comes with Real Acoustic Technology which will bring users a richer listening experience in different modes. They offer three personalized EQ modes to select: Bright, Balanced, and Bass boost+ and comes with an 88ms Super Low Latency enabling a buttery-smooth audio gaming experience for users.

Further, the earbuds also feature Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, touch controls, Instant connection and supports IPX5 water resistance. In addition, the buds support Google Fast Pair Tech, gesture controls, etc. through the Realme Link App.