Skullcandy Launches Indy ANC true wireless earbud at Rs 10,999

The earbuds use Skullcandy Active Noise Cancelling technology with customizable Personal Sound via the Skullcandy App.

Advertisement

Skullcandy today announces the launch of its first Active Noise Canceling true wireless earbud Indy ANC at the price range of Rs 10,999. Indy ANC will be available in True Black. Pre-Orders available at Skullcandy.in from March 25th onwards.

The earbuds use Skullcandy Active Noise Cancelling technology with customizable Personal Sound via the Skullcandy App for a truly unique listening experience tailored to each user.

Advertisement

This will be the brand’s first true wireless earbud to feature the ANC technology. The earbuds use Skullcandy Active Noise Cancelling technology with customizable Personal Sound via the Skullcandy App.

They also come enabled with Tile, eliminating the fear of ever losing your device.

The enhanced fit of Indy ANC, as well as ambient listening mode, provides more comfort and convenience with the ability to use each bud solo, giving the user full control. Indy ANC comes with up to 19 hours of total battery life with ANC on, IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance, Lag-Free Connection, and a wireless charging case.