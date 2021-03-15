Advertisement

Skullcandy launches Active Noise Cancellation headphones especially for the students

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 15, 2021 2:10 pm

Here a Skullcandy Active Noise-Canceling headphones for students.

Skullcandy India has announced the best Active Noise Cancellation headphones especially for the students during exam time. You can block the noise out using headphones that come with Active Noise Cancellation feature which also provides a pristine listening experience.  

Active Noise Cancellation has quickly become a staple technology in the domain of headphones and has continually evolved to elevate the quality of sound offered to the users. Here a Skullcandy Active Noise-Canceling headphones for students-

Crusher ANC – Personalized, Noise Cancelling, Wireless Headphone

Crusher ANC combines Adjustable Sensory Bass, Active Noise Cancellation, and Personal Sound to deliver a deeper audio experience that’s flawlessly tuned for unique hearing. By taking a real-time audio test on the Skullcandy app, you can create a Personal Sound profile based on your unique hearing. That profile is then stored on your headphones to optimize audio levels.
Crusher ANC
Original Price: 29,999/-

Available At: 14,799/-

Hesh ANC – Noise Cancelling Headphones

Hesh ANC provides a very premium noise-cancelling experience with a host of features like Tile tracking, rapid charge etc. Hesh ANC is built for the long haul with listening time up to 22 hours with ANC on and Rapid Charge, getting three hours of battery with just a 10-minute charge. Hesh ANC features ambient mode that deactivates Active Noise Canceling while still allowing you to hear your sound.

Original Price: 19,999/-

Method ANC

Method ANC provides a sweat and water-resistant (IPX4) rating and features Skullcandy’s FitFin ear gels, ensuring an adaptable and ultra-secure fit for any ear. For an added layer of security, the earbuds also come with a built-in Tile tracker, which allows the user to locate the earbud, as well as magnetic earbuds that fasten securely around the neck when not in use.

The earbuds also offer up to six hours of battery life, along with the brand’s premium Rapid Charge Technology — providing two hours of play-time from just a 10-minute charge.  With a full suite of media controls—all accessible via the in-line remote—Method ANC makes interacting with the connected device (as well as its assistant) simple and intuitive.

Original Price- 7,999/

