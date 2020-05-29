Advertisement

Skullcandy introduces new range of wireless earbuds

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 5:17 pm

The company has introduced Skullcandy Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel and Sesh Evo wireless earbuds.

Skullcandy has announced the launch of new range of wireless earbuds. The company has introduced Skullcandy Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel and Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. 

 

The Skullcandy Push Ultra is priced at $99 (approx. Rs 7580) and it is available in Black and Yellow colour options. The Indy Evo is priced at $79 (approx. Rs 6000) and it is available in Pure Mint and True Black colour options. The Indy Fuel is priced at $99 (approx. Rs 7600) and it is available in True Black colour. The Sesh Evo is available at $59 (approx. Rs 4500) in Black colour option. 

 

The Push Ultra comes with premium features and it is focused for outdoor workouts. The earbuds come with moldable ear hooks that provide secure customisation. The earbuds offer 40 hours of battery life with a charging case. They are IP67 rated making them waterproof, dustproof and sweatproof. 

 

The Indy Evo and Fuel comes with wireless charging features, multi-function button. The Indy Evo offers a battery life of 30 hours. Lastly, the Sesh Evo is the cheapest model from the company and it comes with a battery life of 24 hours. The wireless earbuds offer improved connectivity options along multifunction buttons for different controls. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced Method ANC in India. The earbuds comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999 and it is exclusively available on Skullcandy official website and leading retailers including Croma and Amazon.

 

Method ANC are the first earbuds to feature active noise cancelling technology in Skullcandy’s product portfolio. The lightweight design of the earbuds actively blocks outside noise and distractions.

