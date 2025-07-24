Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme Buds T200 Launched in India: Details to Know

Realme 15 5G and the Realme 15 Pro 5G have been launched in India, with both of them getting triple 50MP cameras and 4K 60FPS video recording. While the Pro model has a Snapdragon chip, the vanilla version gets a MediaTek Chipset under the hood. Here’s everything to know about the two devices. The company also unveiled the Realme Buds T200 alongside the Realme 15 5G series.

Realme 15 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

Realme 15 Pro 5G is available in a range of colour options: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 31,999, 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 33,999, while the 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB model cost Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999. One can avail a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 on all variants. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, realme.com and across offline stores from 30th July 12pm onwards.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch dual-curved AMOLED Display with 1.5K Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 4608Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, Gorilla Glass 7i covering, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6500 nits peak brightness, 453 ppi, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor powers it, paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. The Realme 15 Pro 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS paired with a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies.

The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, and Bluetooth v5.4. The Realme 15 Pro 5G is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated and has stereo speakers.

Realme 15 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Realme 15 5G comes in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Pink. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 25,999, 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 27,999, while the 12GB + 256GB costs Rs 30,999. One can avail a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 on all variants. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, realme.com and across offline stores from 30th July 12pm onwards.

The Realme 15 5G gets a 6.83-inch dual-curved AMOLED Display with 1.5K Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 4608Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6500 nits peak brightness, 453 ppi, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ Processor powers it. It has LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. The Realme 15 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX882 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS along with a 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies.

The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, and Bluetooth v5.4. The Realme 15 Pro 5G is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated and has stereo speakers.

Realme Buds T200: Price, Features, Availability

The realme Buds T200 is priced at Rs 1,999 and available in four colours – Mystic Grey, Snowy White, Dreamy Purple, and Neon Green. Consumers can buy at Rs 1,699 after a bank offer of Rs 300. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, realme.com and across offline stores starting August 1.

The Buds T200 are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers that deliver powerful audio across a wide 20Hz–40KHz Frequency range. Certified for Hi-Res Audio and supporting the LDAC codec, the earbuds ensure crystal-clear wireless sound. They also feature up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation with dual-mic noise reduction, a 45ms ultra-low Latency Game Mode, and Bluetooth 5.4 for a stable, responsive connection.

Built for endurance, the realme Buds T200 offer up to 50 hours of total playback in normal mode and 35 hours with ANC enabled, while a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of listening time. With IP55 water and dust resistance, app-based customization, intuitive touch controls, and seamless pop-up pairing on realme smartphones, these earbuds are engineered for both convenience and performance.