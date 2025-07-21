Portronics Bubble 3.0 Wireless Keyboard Launched in India

The Portronics Bubble 3.0 Wireless Keyboard has been announced in India featuring low-profile rounded keys, dual-height adjustment for better ergonomics, and a full-size layout with a numpad and multimedia keys. Here are all the details of the new keyboard from Portronics.

Portronics Bubble 3.0: Price, Availability

The Portronics Bubble 3.0 wireless keyboard is available at an introductory price of Rs 999. It can be purchased from the Portronics website, as well as leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and through offline retail stores across India. The product comes with a 12-month warranty.

Portronics Bubble 3.0: Specifications

The company claims that typing on Bubble 3.0 feels natural and easy, thanks to its low-profile keys and X-structure mechanism that provides balanced, quiet keystrokes. The rounded keys with a subtle concave shape are designed to reduce finger strain, while the slim frame gives it a sleek look. For those who type for long hours, the dual-height adjustment feature makes it easy to find the most comfortable angle, ensuring a better posture and reducing wrist fatigue.

The Portronics Bubble 3.0 can pair with up to four devices at once—three via Bluetooth 5.3 and one using a 2.4GHz USB receiver. Switching between them is seamless, making it perfect for those who juggle between a laptop for work, a tablet for meetings, and a smartphone for quick replies.

Bubble 3.0 comes with a full-size layout, complete with a numpad and multimedia keys for quick access to essential functions. A built-in stand allows you to dock your phone or tablet securely, while the scratch-proof silicone padding keeps your devices safe. The keyboard also integrates Microsoft Copilot, letting you access AI assistance and Voice commands right at your fingertips.

Powering these features is a rechargeable battery that charges via a Type-C port, with a low-battery indicator to alert you when it’s time to plug in. Once charged, it can run for days, making it reliable for both work and leisure. Whether you use Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, or even a smart TV, Bubble 3.0 works without additional drivers.