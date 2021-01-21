Advertisement

Shinco launches Alexa-enabled TV starting at Rs 11,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 21, 2021 10:46 am

Customers can now directly make requests to Alexa by pressing and holding the mic button on the remote to play music, access content, control volume/input sources, hear the news, know the weather, news updates, get answers to questions, set alarms, reminders and more
Shinco has launched two new 32 and 43 inches Shinco Alexa Built-in Televisions during this Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021. The range has been launched in two models- SO32SF 32 inch (80cm) HD Ready priced at Rs 11,999 (Deal Price) Rs 12,999 (Regular Prices) and SO43AS 43 inch (109cm) Full HD Smart TV’s comes at a price of Rs 19,999 (Deal Price) Rs 21,999 (Regular Price). They are available on Amazon India from 19th Jan 2021 onwards.

In line with the Prime Minister and GOI’s vision, these Smart TVs are the Made in India television range. The smart TV comes with complete Amazon Alexa integration that allows users to speak to the TV and enabled Alexa Smart home devices.

Users can interact with Alexa on the TV by saying commands such as ‘Search latest bollywood trailers’ or “remind me to workout in 20 minutes” and let the pop up on the TV screen notify them. Furthermore, users can control the Shinco TV hands-free by connecting it to an Alexa-enabled device, such as the Echo Smart speakers, or the Alexa app. There on, a user can say the wake word ‘Alexa’ followed by the command to the connected device such as “Alexa ask Shinco TV to Switch to HDMI 1”.

With 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM A-35 quad core processor, Shinco Alexa built-in Smart TV’s support an Android version of 8.0 to host applications like Disney+ Hotstar, Sonyliv, Zee5, Voot etc for over 2000000+ hours of content on UNIWALL-UI which are on the device. The TV also supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. All Bluetooth wireless audio devices can be connected with the Shinco Smart TV.

SHINCO Alexa Built-in Smart TV- 32 inch-SO32SF comes with the screen size of 80cm, A+ Grade Panel and HRDP Technology and Quantum Luminit technology that offers an extremely impeccable image quality bringing real viewing experience with its widescreen dimensions. The smart TVs comes with 3 HDMI, 2 USB, A-35 quad core processor, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage, and an Android Platform 8.0, these smart TVs are a must-buy. The TV comes with a Voice Remote along with dedicated hotkeys for Disney+Hotstar and SonyLIV. For audio, it comes with 20W speakers, surround sound effect, and 5 sound modes.

 This TV runs on Android 8 with UNIWALL-UI which includes official apps like Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot ,Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On, Docubay and many more. The smart tv supports Netlflix, Prime Video and Youtube and comes with CDE ( Content Discovery Engine ).The intelligent UI – UNIWALL brings 2000000+ hours of content along with the Movie Box App that comes with 20000+ free movies from 16 different languages & multiple genres.

SHINCO Alexa Built-in Smart TV- 43 inch – SO43AS comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1020 with HRDP Technology and Quantum Luminit Technology, that brings picture quality with a gamut of 1.07 billion colours. It comes with 3 HDMI, 2 USB, A-35 quad core processor, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage, and an Android Platform 8.0. The Smart TV is loaded with 20-Watt Stereo Surround Sound Stereo Box speakers and 5 sound modes.  The TV comes with a Voice Remote along with dedicated hotkeys for Disney+Hotstar and SonyLIV.

The Smart TV comes with its own user-friendly UI – ‘UNIWALL’, that helps to browse and access over 200000+ hours of content with certified Apps – Disney+Hotstar, Eros now, Voot and more, and supported Apps – Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. The smart remote powered with Alexa voice search provides dedicated buttons for apps – Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV and also has a mouse button for easy control. The smart TV comes its unique Content Discovery search engine (CDE), which provides a customized library of entertainment, movies, TV shows, documentaries from the available apps.

