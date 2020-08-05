Shinco launches new range of Smart TV's in India starting Rs 16,999

Shinco is offering massive discounts during this Amazon Prime Day Sale on their launch products and existing models 4K TVs, Smart TVs, as well as Full HD & HD LED TVs, at no cost EMI.

Shinco has today launched its 3 new series of televisions SO43AS (43” FHD), SO50QBT (49” 4K), and SO55QBT ( 55” 4K). The TVs comes at a starting price of Rs 16,699 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting from 6th August to 8th August for the Prime Members.



The Shinco SO43AS (43” FHD) is priced at Rs 16,999, SO50QBT (49” 4K) is priced at Rs 24,250 and SO55QBT (55” 4K) is priced at Rs 28,299. The TV’s will be available on Amazon on 6th August 2020.



Shinco 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV SO3A will be available at Rs 7,599 against its regular price of Rs 8,599.



Shinco 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV with Uniwall (Black) will be priced at Rs 9,599 against its regular price of Rs 10,599.



Shinco SO43AS (43) 109cm Full HD Smart TV





Shinco comes with A+ grade panel with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080, Quantum Luminit Technology and 1.07 billion colors. It comes with 2 USB and 3 HDMI port, A-53 Quad core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM with a WIFI connectivity. This TV runs on Android 8.0 with UNIWALL-UI (Cloud TV Certified AOSP, Android 8) which includes official apps like Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On, Docubay and many more.



In terms of Audio, Shinco SO43AS comes with 20W surround box speakers which will give you theatre-like surround sound experience. The smart tv supports Netlflix, Prime Video and Youtube and comes with CDE ( Content Discovery Engine ). The intelligent UI – UNIWALL brings 1500000+ hours of content along with the Movie Box App that comes with 7000+ free movies from 16 different languages & multiple genres. The Smart TV allows users to stream LIVE NEWS without any subscription from available official News Apps.



Shinco SO50QBT (49) 124cm 4K UHD Smart TV



This TV comes with A+ grade panel with screen resolution of 3840*2160 and Quantum Luminit technology, HDR 10 and 1.07 billion colors. It comes with 2 USB and 3 HDMI ports, A-55 Quad Core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM with Bluetooth and WIFI connectivity. It comes with dbx-tv audio technology that creates the best sound possible from the built-in high-performance speakers with 20 Watts speakers technology.



The TV runs on Android version 9.0 with inbuilt UNIWALL - UI (Cloud TV Certified AOSP, Android 9) which includes official apps like Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On, Docubay and many more. The smart tv supports Netlflix, Prime Video and Youtube and comes with CDE ( Content Discovery Engine ). The intelligent UI – UNIWALL brings 1500000+ hours of content along with the Movie Box App that comes with 7000+ free movies from 16 different languages & multiple genres. The Smart TV allows users to stream LIVE NEWS without any subscription from available official News Apps.



Shinco SO55QBT (55) 140cm 4K UHD Smart TV



This TV comes with A+ grade panel with screen resolution of 3840*2160 and Quantum Luminit technology, HDR 10 and 1.07 billion colors. Talking on the connectivity part this Shinco TV comes with 2 USB and 3 HDMI ports, A-55 Quad Core processor,2GB RAM and 16GB ROM with Bluetooth and WIFI connectivity. It also comes with dbx-tv audio technology.



This TV runs on Android version 9.0 with inbuilt UNIWALL - UI (Cloud TV Certified AOSP, Android 9) which includes official apps like Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On, Docubay and many more . The smart tv supports Netlflix, Prime Video and Youtube and comes with CDE ( Content Discovery Engine ). The intelligent UI – UNIWALL brings 1500000+ hours of content along with the Movie Box App that comes with 7000+ free movies from 16 different languages & multiple genres. The Smart TV allows users to stream LIVE NEWS without any subscription from available official News Apps.