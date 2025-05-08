Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones with QN3 Chip Leaked Ahead of Launch

Sony’s flagship headphones are due for a refresh and it seems like the next generation, dubbed Sony WH-1000XM6, have been leaked ahead of launch. The leak spills beans over the detailed features of the flagship headphones from Sony and here’s what we know so far about them.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones: What’s Leaked So Far

Reddit user peruho was the first to spot what looks like an accidental early listing for the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones on Amazon Spain. Although the page has since been taken down, the Redditor shared several key details about the upcoming headphones. Meanwhile, Dealabs managed to grab a screenshot of the listing before it disappeared—though it didn’t include a product image.

As per the listing, the WH-1000XM6 is set to get a new QN3 chip with HD Noise Cancelling. The XM5 used the QN1 chip and the QN3 is expected to be seven times faster than the QN1 as per Dealabs. The headphones feature 12 microphones along with Multi Noise Sensor technology and an Auto NC Optimizer. They’ll have a runtime of 30 hours with Fast charging support that’ll give 3 hours of playback with a 3-minute charge.

The audio will rely on 30mm drivers with support for Hi-Res Audio, DSEE Extreme, a 10-band EQ along with LDAC codec support. Further, the headphones will come with features like Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Attention, Background Music, Personalized Spatial Audio, Wind Noise Reduction, 360 Reality Audio with head tracking and Speak to Chat.

Wireless connection will be handled via Bluetooth v5.3 and they’ll also support multipoint connection for connecting to two devices simultaneously. They’ll have a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm Audio Jack as well for a wired connection when the battery dies.

The headphones will come in three colour options including Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue. They’ll have a foldable design which Sony ditched with the XM5 coming from XM4. The headband will also be adjustable for a comfortable fit.

Finally, the report also mentions that the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones will launch in the US sometime between May 14 and May 16, and will purportedly carry a price tag of $449.99 (approx Rs 38,100).