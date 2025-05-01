Samsung Launches New AI-Powered QLED and 4K UHD TVs in India, Price starts at Rs 31,490

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics manufacturer, has launched its latest line of AI-powered televisions, featuring a new selection of QLED and Crystal 4K UHD models. With the new series, the company aims to reinvent home entertainment with advanced artificial intelligence features, better colour accuracy, and immersive audio-visual experiences. The new TVS are available starting today through Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung.com.

QLED QEF1: Powered by AI for Smarter Viewing

To start with, Samsung’s QLED QEF1 series is built with Real and Safe Quantum Dot Technology, offering 100% Colour Volume and confirmed safety via cadmium-free building. Samsung’s Q4 AI Processor, designed to optimise material in real-time for both visuals and audio, powers the series. Samsung Vision AI further enhances each frame by intelligently recognising faces, objects, and scenes.

“We are elevating the viewing experience for consumers with this launch,” said Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

Additional features include Pantone-validated colours, Samsung Knox Security, and the SmartThings platform for seamless smart home connectivity. The QLED QEF1 comes in four screen sizes.

QLED QEF1 Pricing

Size Monthly EMI (24 months) Full Price (INR) 43 inch ₹1,938.98 ₹39,990.00 55 inch ₹2,666.28 ₹54,990.00 65 inch ₹4,266.34 ₹87,990.00 75 inch Not disclosed Not disclosed QLED QEF1: Pricing and Models

Crystal Clear 4K UHD TVs: Series UE81, UE84, and UE86

Samsung’s new Clear 4K UHD TV lineup includes three series — UE81, UE84, and UE86 — delivering exceptional clarity and colour vibrancy through the Crystal 4K Processor and PurColor technology. The TVs upscale non-4K content and offer OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound) for spatially accurate, dynamic sound.

Users can interact using built-in voice assistants such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa, turning the TV into a smart home hub.

UE81 Pricing

Size Full Price (INR) 43 inch ₹31,490.00 50 inch Not disclosed 55 inch ₹45,990.00 65 inch ₹70,990.00 UE81 Pricing and Models

UE84 Pricing

Size Full Price (INR) 43 inch ₹32,990.00 50 inch Not disclosed 55 inch Not disclosed 65 inch Not disclosed UE84 Pricing and Models

UE86 Pricing

Size Full Price (INR) 43 inch ₹34,490.00 55 inch Not disclosed 65 inch Not disclosed UE86 Pricing and Models

Features Summary: QLED vs. UHD Series

Feature QLED QEF1 Clear 4K UHD (UE81/84/86) Processor Q4 AI Processor Crystal 4K Processor AI Optimization Yes (Samsung Vision AI) Basic Upscaling & Scene Recognition Color Accuracy AI-powered sound optimisation 100% Colour Volume, Pantone Validated Sound Technology AI-powered sound optimization OTS Lite (3D virtual audio) Voice Assistant SmartThings, Bixby, Alexa Bixby, Alexa (Built-in) Security Samsung Knox Security Standard Sizes Available 43″, 55″, 65″, 75″ 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″ (Varies by series) QLED vs. UHD Series

With the launch of this AI-enhanced TV range, Samsung wants to reinforce its leadership in India’s premium TV market, targeting tech-savvy consumers who value advanced viewing experiences, safety, and smart home integration.