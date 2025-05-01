HomeNewsSamsung Launches New AI-Powered QLED and 4K UHD TVs in India, Price...

Samsung Launches New AI-Powered QLED and 4K UHD TVs in India, Price starts at Rs 31,490

By The Mobile Indian Network
Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics manufacturer, has launched its latest line of AI-powered televisions, featuring a new selection of QLED and Crystal models. With the new series, the company aims to reinvent home entertainment with advanced artificial intelligence features, better colour accuracy, and immersive audio-visual experiences. The new TVS are available starting today through Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung.com.

QLED QEF1: Powered by for Smarter Viewing

To start with, Samsung’s QLED QEF1 series is built with Real and Safe Quantum Dot Technology, offering 100% Colour Volume and confirmed safety via cadmium-free building. Samsung’s Q4 AI Processor, designed to optimise material in real-time for both visuals and audio, powers the series. Samsung Vision AI further enhances each frame by intelligently recognising faces, objects, and scenes.

“We are elevating the viewing experience for consumers with this launch,” said Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

Additional features include Pantone-validated colours, Samsung Knox Security, and the SmartThings platform for seamless smart home connectivity. The QLED QEF1 comes in four screen sizes.

SizeMonthly (24 months)Full Price (INR)
43 inch₹1,938.98₹39,990.00
55 inch₹2,666.28₹54,990.00
65 inch₹4,266.34₹87,990.00
75 inchNot disclosedNot disclosed
Crystal Clear 4K UHD TVs: Series UE81, UE84, and UE86

Samsung’s new Clear 4K UHD TV lineup includes three series — UE81, UE84, and UE86 — delivering exceptional clarity and colour vibrancy through the Crystal 4K and PurColor technology. The TVs upscale non-4K content and offer OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound) for spatially accurate, dynamic sound.

Users can interact using built-in voice assistants such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa, turning the TV into a smart home hub.

SizeFull Price (INR)
43 inch₹31,490.00
50 inchNot disclosed
55 inch₹45,990.00
65 inch₹70,990.00
SizeFull Price (INR)
43 inch₹32,990.00
50 inchNot disclosed
55 inchNot disclosed
65 inchNot disclosed
SizeFull Price (INR)
43 inch₹34,490.00
55 inchNot disclosed
65 inchNot disclosed
FeatureQLED QEF1Clear 4K UHD (UE81/84/86)
ProcessorQ4 AI ProcessorCrystal 4K Processor
AI OptimizationYes (Samsung Vision AI)Basic Upscaling & Scene Recognition
Color AccuracyAI-powered sound optimisation100% Colour Volume, Pantone Validated
Sound TechnologyAI-powered sound optimizationOTS Lite (3D virtual audio)
Voice AssistantSmartThings, Bixby, AlexaBixby, Alexa (Built-in)
SecuritySamsung Knox SecurityStandard
Sizes Available43″, 55″, 65″, 75″43″, 50″, 55″, 65″ (Varies by series)
With the launch of this AI-enhanced TV range, Samsung wants to reinforce its leadership in India’s premium TV market, targeting tech-savvy consumers who value advanced viewing experiences, safety, and smart home integration.

