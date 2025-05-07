Samsung India Debuts 2025 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED TVs and The Frame TV

Samsung India today announced the launch of its 2025 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED TVs and The Frame lineup of TVs, bringing the Samsung Vision AI technology to Indian consumers. The new TVs pack an AI mode that optimizes picture quality and sound in real time by using advanced deep-learning algorithms that adapt to both content and ambient surroundings.

Samsung 2025 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED, The Frame TVs: Price

The 2025 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and The Frame TVs will be available for pre-order from May 7, 2025 across Samsung retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading offline and online retail channels.

As part of the pre-order offer, consumers purchasing Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED TVs and The Frame can avail of certain benefits, such as Free Soundbar worth up to Rs 90,990, cashback of up to 20%, Easy EMI with zero down payment, lowest EMI starting Rs 2,990 and up to 30-month EMI tenure. These offers are valid till May 28, 2025.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K range starts from Rs 2,72,990

Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K range starts from Rs 89,900

Samsung’s OLED range starts from Rs 1,54,990

Samsung’s QLED range starts from Rs 49,490

Samsung’s Frame TVs range starts from Rs 63,990

The 2025 Samsung AI TV lineup is available in a wide spectrum of screen sizes, catering to every viewing preference and space requirement. The range includes 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″, 75″, 77″, 83″, 85″, 98″ and the ultra-large 100” and 115″ models.

Samsung 2025 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED, The Frame TVs: Features

The 2025 Samsung TV lineup comes with several Vision AI features that come together to “redefine the big screen experience.”

Universal Gesture Control allows users to effortlessly navigate their Samsung Smart AI TV using simple hand movements, eliminating the need for a remote. This feature utilizes AI technology, and a connected Galaxy Watch to recognize gestures, allowing for intuitive control over various TV functions.

allows users to effortlessly navigate their Samsung Smart AI TV using simple hand movements, eliminating the need for a remote. This feature utilizes AI technology, and a connected Galaxy Watch to recognize gestures, allowing for intuitive control over various TV functions. AI Upscaling Pro elevates lower-resolution content to near-8K quality, ensuring every detail is crystal clear. Powered by Samsung’s NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, this feature sharpens images and enhances clarity.

elevates lower-resolution content to near-8K quality, ensuring every detail is crystal clear. Powered by Samsung’s NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, this feature sharpens images and enhances clarity. Generative Wallpaper transforms idle screens into dynamic, personalized art canvases, creating visuals that match moods or occasions. Leveraging AI, this feature generates unique 4K images, allowing users to personalize their viewing experience with custom artwork. ​

transforms idle screens into dynamic, personalized art canvases, creating visuals that match moods or occasions. Leveraging AI, this feature generates unique 4K images, allowing users to personalize their viewing experience with custom artwork. Multi-Device connectivity keeps users updated about their living environment with real-time alerts and energy monitoring. Integrated with SmartThings, it provides real-time summaries of the home’s status and suggests necessary actions, enhancing peace of mind whether users are at home or away. ​

keeps users updated about their living environment with real-time alerts and energy monitoring. Integrated with SmartThings, it provides real-time summaries of the home’s status and suggests necessary actions, enhancing peace of mind whether users are at home or away. Pet and Family Care Mode provides peace of mind by detecting unusual activities of pets or family members and by automatically adjusting home settings for added comfort. Utilizing on-device AI, it can detect events such as a dog barking or a baby crying, alerting users when attention is needed.

Leading the 2025 AI TV lineup is the flagship Neo QLED 8K QN950F, powered by the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, which employs 768 AI neural networks. It is encased in an ultra-slim, minimalist Infinity Air design. The 8K AI Upscaling Pro feature intelligently analyses and enhances any content to 8K quality, preserving details and textures with accuracy. The Glare-Free technology ensures distraction-free viewing even in brightly lit spaces, reducing reflections without compromising colour or contrast.

Q-Symphony and Dolby Atmos combine to deliver immersive, multidimensional audio experience by synchronizing the TV speakers with compatible Samsung soundbars. The 240Hz refresh rate ensures fluid motion and razor-sharp visuals, ideal for high-speed action, sports, and next-gen gaming.

The Neo QLED 8K is available in sizes of 85, 75, and 65 inches.

The QN90F, QN85F, QN80F and QN70F models headline the Neo QLED 4K lineup. The QN90F features Quantum Matrix Technology Plus with 128 Neural Networks, Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, Glare-Free viewing and a powerful 60W 4.2.2 channels speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony. It has Samsung’s signature Neo Slim design with Art Store and Generative Wallpaper support.

Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs pack the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor supported by 128 Neural Networks, Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, Glare-Free Viewing, and AI Motion Enhancer Pro for exceptional clarity in fast-moving scenes. These models support 100% Color Volume, are PANTONE Validated, and feature a minimalist Infinity One design with Attachable Slim One Connect to reduce clutter.

Samsung has also curated localized Smart Experiences for Indian consumers to include a range of services like gaming, entertainment, education and fitness.

Cloud Gaming Service enables users to experience AAA games with Plug and Play – with no console or PC required.

enables users to experience AAA games with Plug and Play – with no console or PC required. Samsung Education Hub helps users to experience Big Screen Learning with live classes, making learning for your kids more interactive and immersive.

helps users to experience Big Screen Learning with live classes, making learning for your kids more interactive and immersive. TV Key service upscales consumers as there is no requirement for a set-top box as it enables direct transmission of content through the cloud.

service upscales consumers as there is no requirement for a set-top box as it enables direct transmission of content through the cloud. Samsung TV Plus provides 125+ national and international channels absolutely free with instant access to news, movies, entertainment and more.

The 2025 Samsung AI TVs come equipped with a built-in SmartThings hub, transforming the television into a central command centre for connected living. This integration allows users to effortlessly connect and control a wide array of smart devices.

Additionally, SmartThings Energy offers insights into energy consumption patterns, promoting efficient energy use throughout the home. The platform’s ambient sensing capabilities analyse human movements and environmental sounds, allowing the system to adapt settings such as lighting and temperature to suit daily routines, thereby enhancing comfort and convenience. ​

Fortified with Samsung Knox, a comprehensive security platform that safeguards user data and privacy, high security standards are maintained. It detects and prevent unauthorized changes, blocks phishing websites to protect against malicious sites, and enhanced personal information protection through Samsung Knox Vault.

To ensure a future-ready and secure smart TV experience, Samsung’s 2025 AI TV lineup comes with 7 years of guaranteed OS upgrades at no additional cost. This industry-leading commitment extends the longevity of each device, keeping it up to date with the latest features, security enhancements, and performance improvements.