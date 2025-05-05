Haie C90, Haier C95 Series OLED TVs Launched in India

Haier C90 and Haier C95 Series OLED TVs have been launched in India with a bezel-less design, a premium metal swivel stand, HDR 10+ & Dolby Vision IQ support. The company claims that the TVs support “enhanced contrast, vibrant colors, and stunning clarity & immersive sound by Harmon Kardon.” The C95 series supports up to 144Hz Refresh Rate while the C90 supports up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Haier C90, Haier C95 Series OLED TVs: Price, Availability

The Haier C90 OLED series starts at Rs 1,29,990, while the Haier C95 OLED series starts at Rs 1,56,990. One can purchase the new OLED smart TVs from the Haier India website, major retail outlets, and other major online platforms across the nation.

Haier C90, Haier C95 Series OLED TVs: Features

The Haier C90 OLED TV comes in screen sizes of 55”, 65” and 77” while the Haier C95 OLED TV is available in 55’’, and 65” models only. Haier’s OLED TVs, integrated with Google TV, offer seamless navigation and intuitive controls. With hands-free voice control, you can manage entertainment using voice commands. The TVs pack 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast, stable wireless connectivity.

HAICAST and Chromecast built-in allow you to cast movies, games, or music directly from your mobile device without requiring an internet connection. The Bluetooth Sound Cast feature lets you sync your TV with your mobile’s audio. Additionally, the solar-powered remote promotes sustainability with easy charging and a USB Type-C port for added convenience.

Powered by OLED technology, the new Haier OLED TVs also support Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ which optimize brightness and contrast. MEMC technology enhances motion clarity, making fast-paced action seamless and fluid, while the wide viewing angles enhances the experience from every perspective.

The Haier C95 OLED series TVs also feature Harman Kardon sound. The Haier OLED TVs feature a 2.1 channel system with Dolby Atmos, creating a three-dimensional soundscape that fills your space with depth and clarity. The new OLED TV series boast a 50-watt sound system, while the 77” C90 OLED takes it up a notch with a 65-watt setup. Enhanced with dbx-tv technology, these TVs are claimed to deliver “richer, clearer audio, perfectly synchronized with the visuals for a truly cinematic experience.”

Designed for gamers, the Haier OLED C95 offers a 144Hz refresh rate, coupled with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The Haier C90 OLED TV features a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals across various gaming genres. Whether you’re diving into high-speed action or immersive open-world adventures, AMD FreeSync Premium minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.