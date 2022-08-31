Shaaimu Sports S222 Wireless neckband launched in India

Shaaimu has announced its latest Wireless Neckband called Sports S222. The Flexi Neck Band is designed lightweight and shockproof. The headset is equipped with 10mm drivers while wireless connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 5.0. The headset is claimed to offer an 11-hour music playback time.

Sports S222 is available in three colour options Cobalt Blue, Midnight Black, and Olive Green. The retail price of the product is Rs 799 and comes with 12 month warranty. It is available for purchase via the company’s own website.

The Shaaimu Sports S222 comes with 10mm drivers and has Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. Shaaimu also offers a voice-activated dialling feature in sports headsets. The wireless neckband packs a 250mAh battery which gives 11 hours of music time and 20-24 hours of talk time. The company claims that the neckband takes less than 30 minutes to charge the battery.

However, if you are looking for an even cheaper wireless neckband, you can take a look at the PTron Tangent Duo, which comes at Rs 499. pTron Tangent Duo features a large 13mm dynamic driver and has an advanced acoustic platform which provides accurate bass and low distortion while playing music or attending calls hands-free, claims the brand.

The latest BT5.2 technology of Tangent Duo offers an extended range with lossless connection on both Android & iOS devices. With dedicated on-device controls, one can activate voice assistant, take calls, play & control music across Smartphones, tablets & more.

If you prefer TWS at a budget, the Noise Buds VS102 Plus has launched for Rs 799 in India. The Noise Buds VS102 Plus comes with a unique Flybird design, 36 hours of playtime, and IPX5 water-resistant technology. The earbuds offer features like Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENCTM) with quad mic and features Hyper SyncTM, and Bluetooth 5.3 for uninterrupted connectivity.