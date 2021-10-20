Sevenaire Saturn Speaker Table launched for Rs 26,499

Sevenaire has launched Saturn Bluetooth Speaker Table in India today. The Sevenaire Saturn Speaker Table Bluetooth Smart Speaker Table will be available on Amazon.in for a price of Rs 26,499. It comes in two colours – Dark Walnut and Light Ash Wood.

Sevenaire Saturn Speaker Table Features

The Sevenaire Saturn is a three-legged bedside/coffee/side table. It is a modern smart table that features a wireless 360° Bluetooth speaker, a built-in powerbank, and a wireless charger that is combined into a modern table.

The Sevenaire Saturn is crafted using polished premium real wood veneer and complimented by high-quality heather fabric for a modern and classy look.

Housed within the Saturn table is a powerful, yet highly acoustic 88-Watt audio beast coupled with six state-of-the-art speakers comprising of 2 tweeters, 4 subwoofers and 4 bass radiators for a True 360 Surround Sound.

The speakers are mounted all around the table and protected by the fabric and together create a mesmerizing and 360° audio. Connect your smartphone, laptop or tablet using its latest Bluetooth technology that can seamlessly stream crystal clear and distortion-free audio. Additionally, an Aux port will also allow you to connect any audio device too.

The Sevenaire Saturn Speaker Table is not just a wooden table with speakers built into it. The Saturn Speaker Table consists of some of the latest smart features that provide you with an all-rounder smart table in your living room or bedroom. It features a Qi Wireless Charger on top that can charge your latest Samsung, Apple or Google smartphone by simply placing it on the table within the marked area.

Additionally, you can also find two USB Ports for Powerbank, that can charge almost any of your devices. And lastly, there’s also a built-in 6600 mAh battery that can last 8-10 hours of continuous playback