Sennheiser SoundProtex Hearing Protection Earplugs Launched in India

Sennheiser has announced the Sennheiser SoundProtex hearing protection earplugs in India. The earplugs enable wearers to hear the best possible sound at concerts and loud environments without having to worry about damaging their hearing, as per the company. “SoundProtex is perfect for Indian consumers – to focus while working, studying, and meditating, even in reducing the stress induced by the constant sounds of traffic and bustle around,” said Sennheiser.

Many people are familiar with the ringing sound in their ears after attending a concert—an indication of potential hearing damage. Despite this, music fans often avoid using earplugs, as traditional options can make the music feel muffled, diminishing the overall concert experience. Leveraging its expertise in sound technology, Sennheiser introduces SoundProtex, designed to enhance live music experiences while prioritizing hearing safety.

SoundProtex is not just for music lovers; it’s an ideal choice for Indian consumers across various scenarios, says the brand. Whether it’s staying focused while working or studying, finding calm during meditation, or reducing the stress caused by constant traffic noise, SoundProtex offers a versatile solution for managing everyday soundscapes effectively.

Sennheiser SoundProtex: Price, Availability, Features

The Sennheiser SoundProtex will be available at Rs 1,990 from today, January 10, 2025. It includes three sizes of ear tips for a comfortable fit, a compact pouch for easy portability, and a durable design that allows for reuse after a simple rinse or wipe. It can be purchased via Sennheiser’s Brand Webshop and Amazon.in.

The advanced high-fidelity ear plugs have patented membrane filter technology. This gives users the opportunity to experience balanced and full Frequency sound without damaging their hearing. It preserves all the sonic details of the music. By reducing the sound pressure that reaches your ear, the filter lowers potentially harmful volume levels so that users can listen safely for longer.

The two-stage filters in SoundProtex are uniquely capable of passing on only clear, balanced sound to a user’s ears. The combination of a tuned membrane and a sound dampening mesh reduces high and low frequencies in equal measure.

To understand speech, people rely heavily on higher frequency details. But standard earplugs can mask those details. The balanced SoundProtex filters keep enough of the higher frequencies to preserve ambient awareness —so users can still have a normal conversation at a concert, according to Sennheiser.

Unlike single-use earplugs, SoundProtex can be used as often as users like. One can wipe them off after use or rinse them under water. Three sizes of ear tips are included in the standard package which also comes with a small pouch bag. The soft, flexible, medical-grade TPE material is free of plasticizers and other substances that could irritate the sensitive skin in ears.

For situations where maximum sound elimination is needed, wearers can use the included full block filter. It’s ideal for achieving complete silence while relaxing or sleeping. Additionally, its air- and water-tight design provides reliable protection for your ears during activities like swimming.