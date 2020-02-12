Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones launched in India

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones will be available in India starting from 12th February 2020. It will be available across online and offline channels.

Sennheiser has today announced the launch of its Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones in India. Priced at INR 29,990, the new PXC 550-II will be available in India starting from 12th February 2020. It will be available across online and offline channels.



Sennheiser PXC 550-II headphones adaptive noise cancellation adjusts to suppress the ambient noise for all environments because of its new Anti-Wind ANC setting. The PXC 550-II Wireless comes with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and AAC codec support for superior wireless listening, while a new Voice Assistant button provides one-touch access to voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



The PXC 550-II Wireless also features a triple microphone array that makes it easy to stay connected while on the move. It has a touch pad on the right earcup to adjust volume, play, pause or skip tracks, or to accept calls at a touch. The headphones automatically turn on and connect via Bluetooth as they are unfolded. Similarly, the Smart Pause feature senses when the listener takes off the PXC 550-II Wireless and automatically pauses the audio.



It features a Voice Assistant button that offers convenient, one-touch access to voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Sennheiser’s free Smart Control app allows listeners to either choose from a selection of presets for different types of audio or customize the sound via the intuitive equalizer. The app also allows the user to adjust noise cancellation and keep the headphones up to date with the latest firmware.



On a single charge, the PXC 550-II Wireless offers up to 20 hours of battery life with headphones connected via Bluetooth and ANC switched on, and up to 30 hours when using ANC and a wired connection. The design includes a padded synthetic leather headband, and rotating earcups for a perfect fit. Premium, lightweight materials such as the brushed black stainless steel used on the robust hinges and sliders prevent fatigue when wearing. With a fold-flat design and a compact travel case, it can be perfect companion for travelling.



On the launch, Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India, said, “PXC 550-II is built to offer the best in class audio for both music and calls. This headset has been created to provide unrivalled experience of sound quality and wireless freedom to its consumers on the go. The PXC 550-II is the right blend of superior comfort, style, elegance and sound output. This extraordinary headset is going to revolutionize the way we experience sound as well as ambient noise and will taking the audio experience to the next level.”