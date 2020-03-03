Sennheiser launches new range of Wireless Earphones in India starting at Rs 4,990

The Sennheiser CX 350BT and CX 150BT will be available in black and white colour variants.

Sennheiser has today announced the launch of its new range of wireless earphones - CX 350BT, and CX 150BT in India. The CX 350BT is priced at Rs 7,490, and CX 150BT is priced at Rs 4,990. These products will be available for sale from 03 March 2020 on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, company's website and other leading electronic retail outlets in India. Both models will be available in black and white colour variants.



Sennheiser CX 350BT and CX 150BT come with an exceptional sound quality experience, long lasting 10-hour battery life, and portable design. Additionally, the CX 350BT features a dedicated voice assistant button for fast access to Siri or Google Assistant, along with smart features such as integrated Sennheiser Smart Control App which provides an effortless way to control, personalize sound, update and configure the earphone. The Sennheiser CX 350BT and CX 150BT earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility deliver fast and reliable connectivity. It also offers multi-pairing to connect with two devices simultaneously. It is easy to achieve a perfect secure fit along with excellent noise isolation on the go. The earphones’ intuitive remotes make it easy to control music and phone calls and support for audio codecs SBC and AAC ensure a high-quality audio experience. The CX 350BT also features AptX and AptX Low Latency support. On compatible devices, AptX Low Latency keeps sound in perfect sync with onscreen action.



The CX 350BT and CX 150BT come with long-lasting battery life along with fast, convenient USB-C charging. Their sleek, compact design has also been built to ensure comfort and durability. Four different sizes of ear tips make it easy to achieve a perfect, secure fit and offer excellent noise isolation. These features have been purposely created for an always ‘on’ generation.



Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India, said, “We are extremely excited to launch two products in the wireless category for our Indian consumers. Over the last few years, we have seen a phenomenal response in this segment and through these launches, we are looking forward to gaining more popularity in the youth segment. These earphones embrace the latest wireless technology and sport a sturdy and sleek design. At Sennheiser, our focus has always been on innovation and with these new models in our wireless range, our aim has been to help our consumers experience an enhanced audio experience every day.”



