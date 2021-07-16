Sennheiser IE900 earphones launched for Rs 1,29,990

Sennheiser has announced the launch of IE900 in-ear earphones for audiophiles in India today. Priced at Rs 1,29,990, the flagship model IE 900 is available to pre-book on the Sennheiser webshop.

Sennheiser IE900 Specifications

Instead of a multi-driver system that introduces phase incoherence and distortion, Sennheiser has improved the one-driver principle in the IE900. Based on this philosophy, the German audio brand developed its 7 mm True Response transducer. It can be found in various forms throughout Sennheiser’s professional and in-ear ranges.

The reproduction of a wide frequency range with low distortion results from Sennheiser ́s one-driver principle and the development of their X3R system. This technology is further refined with three Helmholtz resonator chambers. These are precision-drilled into the aluminium chassis of the IE 900 and placed between the diaphragm and the nozzle.

To further smoothen the treble, Sennheiser integrated an acoustic vortex. This is a complex shape that maximizes acoustic friction so that excessive energy is scattered.

Sennheiser employed what is known as an acoustic back-volume to ensure accuracy in separation between mids and highs. It’s a small chamber within a chamber it has tuned to manage the slope and amplitude of the base lift.

In recent news, Sennheiser recently announced the HD 25 monitoring and DJ headphones with blue earpads in India. The HD 25 BLUE is now available exclusively on Amazon. The regular HD 25 headphones will also be available at a special price of Rs 8,499.

Due to their low weight and the option of one-ear listening, the HD 25 headphones are suitable for mobile monitoring. In addition, the closed-back HD 25 are purpose-designed, professional monitoring headphones offering high attenuation of background noise. The lightweight on-ear design can deliver up to 120 dB, enabling you to monitor in the DJ booth regardless of the size of the club system and monitors.