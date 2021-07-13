Sennheiser HD 25 Blue announced in India

Sennheiser has announced the HD 25 monitoring and DJ headphones with blue earpads in India. The HD 25 BLUE is now available exclusively on Amazon. The regular HD 25 headphones will also be available at a special price of Rs 8,499.

The company reiterates that the HD 25 is among the best-known headphones in the world. They are a favourite with DJs and engineers and are used for outside broadcasting and other professional monitoring applications. The new limited edition Sennheiser HD 25 Blue comes with blue ear cushions.

Sennheiser HD 25 Specifications, Features

Due to their low weight and the option of one-ear listening, the HD 25 headphones are suitable for mobile monitoring. In addition, the closed-back HD 25 are purpose-designed, professional monitoring headphones offering high attenuation of background noise.

Capable of handling high sound pressure levels, the closed, supra-aural HD 25 are ideal for high-noise environments such as sound reinforcement, studio monitoring and audio equipment testing.

The lightweight on-ear design can deliver up to 120 dB, enabling you to monitor in the DJ booth regardless of the size of the club system and monitors. The dynamic, closed-back capsules deliver total harmonic distortion of < 0,3 %. The capsules can be rotated, and the split headband ensures a snug fit. These headphones have an Aluminium voice coil along with a 70-ohm impedance. There is a 16Hz to 22kHz frequency response.

In related news to Sennheiser, the company launched the wireless neckband style IE300 earphones back in March. The earphones are priced at Rs 29,990. Sennheiser IE 300 headphones are powered by a refined version of Sennheiser’s 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer ensuring superior sound quality.

Offering a frequency response of 6 Hz – 20 kHz, the IE 300 delivers clear high frequencies with a subtle and warm musicality that brings greater intimacy to vocals.

Sennheiser also brought the new XS Lav mic in India, a clip-on that can be connected to your mobile device or computer. It is available as XS Lav Mobile with TRRS connector, XS Lav USB-C with USB-C connector, and XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit with an additional Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod and Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp.