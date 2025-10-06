Portronics Toad Ergo 4 Wireless Vertical Mouse Launched in India

Portronics Toad Ergo 4 wireless vertical mouse has been announced in India with an aim “to reduce wrist strain and fatigue, making long work sessions more comfortable and productive.” The mouse has a right-hand design, 6 buttons, adjustable DPI, and more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Portronics Toad Ergo 4: Price, Availability

The Portronics Toad Ergo 4 is now available in White at a retail price of Rs 899, backed by a 12-month warranty. It can be purchased via Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and leading online and offline stores.

Portronics Toad Ergo 4: Features

The Toad Ergo 4 is designed with a natural handshake grip and a right-hand design that reduces wrist twist and muscle strain. This thoughtful ergonomics helps reduce discomfort, fatigue, and conditions like carpal tunnel, especially during extended office or WFH sessions.

Switching between devices is effortless with triple-mode connectivity. The mouse can pair with up to three devices simultaneously through dual Bluetooth 5.3 and a 2.4GHz USB dongle. Users can move between laptops, desktops, and tablets instantly without the hassle of reconnecting every time, supporting Windows, Mac, and Android platforms.

The Toad Ergo 4 features a built-in rechargeable battery with Type-C charging. It offers reliable, long-lasting performance and up to 10 meters of stable wireless range.

Whether you’re working on spreadsheets, browsing, designing, or gaming casually, the adjustable DPI levels up to 4000 let you fine-tune sensitivity for precision. Users can choose between 800, 1600, 2400, and 4000 DPI levels to suit different tasks.

The Toad Ergo 4 is equipped with 6 buttons—including DPI switch, scroll wheel, left/right click, and forward/back buttons—allowing users to navigate faster and perform tasks efficiently across applications like Chrome, Excel, Photoshop, and more.

The advanced optical sensor combined with 2.4G wireless technology ensures accurate cursor control on most surfaces.