Huawei Watch D2 Launched in India: All Details

Huawei Watch D2 has been launched in India with a 1.82-inch AMOLED Display with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Aside from that, the watch comes with a skin-friendly and sweat-wicking airbag strap. Here’s everything to know about the new watch launched by Huawei.

Huawei Watch D2: Price, Availability

The Huawei Watch D2 is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be available at an exclusive launch price of Rs 33,499 from 3rd to 5th October 2025. It can be purchased through Amazon India, Flipkart, and rtcindia.net. It comes in Black and Gold shades.

Huawei Watch D2: Specifications

One of Watch’s standout capabilities is a 24-hour automatic blood pressure monitoring plan, which can be activated anytime—even while the user is asleep. The watch provides detailed insights such as average systolic (SBP) and diastolic (DBP) readings during the day, at night, and across a full 24-hour period, along with accurate pulse rate measurements.

The smartwatch sports a light and slim design, complemented by customizable style watch faces and an Always-on Display (AOD). Users can personalize the watch face to keep frequently used features within quick reach. It sports a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with 480×408 pixels resolution, 347 ppi, and 1500-nit peak brightness.

Adding to its innovation is a unique Strap-Airbag Unibody. This 2-in-1 design incorporates a 26.5 mm ultra-narrow mechanical airbag that inflates comfortably, while remaining sweat-wicking and skin-friendly. It also features a Quick Release button for easy removal and replacement.

For health-focused users, the device offers an “All-Round Health Management” system that generates quick Health Glance reports. These include nine key health indicators displayed with dynamic trend graphs and charts for easy interpretation. It gets Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis, Beat-by-Beat ECG, Heart rate tracking, Stress & skin temperature monitoring, Sleep tracking, Health Glance (8 indicators), and Family Health sharing.

On the lifestyle side, the smartwatch comes loaded with over 80 exercise modes, automatic recognition of six common activities, and precise GNSS positioning for outdoor workouts. It also integrates smart connectivity, allowing users to answer or reject calls, view call logs, and even take screenshots using dedicated hardware buttons.

The watch is claimed to deliver up to 6 days typical usage, 1 day with ABPM, and supports wireless charging. It is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.