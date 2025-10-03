Apple Halts Vision Pro 2nd Gen Development in Favour of Apple AI Glasses

Apple has seemingly halted the Vision Pro 2nd Gen development to focus more on the Apple AI Glasses according to a latest report, which also suggests that Apple wants to unveil these glasses as soon as next year, followed by a launch in 2027. Here’s everything to know about the development.

As per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple was said to be prepping a cheaper, lighter variant of its current-gen Vision Pro — code-named N100 — for release in 2027. But the company announced internally last week that “it’s moving staff from that project to accelerate work on glasses, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” said the Bloomberg report.

As per the leak, there will at least be two types of Apple AI Glasses, including one dubbed N50 which will pair with an iPhone and won’t feature a display. The second one will be a lot like Meta’s latest Meta Ray-Ban Display, which in Apple’s case will also have a display built into the glasses itself.

Apple aims to unveil the first model as soon as next year, ahead of a release in 2027. While the second one was planned for 2028, the company is now planning to accelerate the development of that particular model. However, a release timeframe was not shared for this model.

The upcoming Apple AI Glasses will reportedly rely heavily on voice interaction and artificial intelligence. Both of these will be handled by a revamped Siri, which as per the report is planned to launch as early as March. The new Siri will “help power a new range of devices, including glasses, speakers, displays and cameras.”

The Apple AI Glasses will be available in a range of styles and will pack an entirely new chip. They’ll also include “speakers for music playback, cameras for media recording, and voice-control features that will work with a connected phone. Apple has also been exploring a suite of health-tracking capabilities for the device.”

The report reiterates that Meta is also working on a second-gen Meta Ray-Ban Display scheduled to debut in 2027 which will have a display in both lenses instead of just one like in the current generation.