Oakter 65W GaN Charger Launched in India: Details

Oakter 65W GaN Charger has been launched in India and comes with a 1.5-meter USB-C cable bundled in the box. The charger claims to “leverage Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, which allows for high-efficiency, compact, and lightweight design while delivering fast and reliable charge everytime.”

Oakter 65W GaN Charger: Price, Availability

Available at a launch price of Rs 1,399, the charger can be purchased via Amazon India in a single white shade.

Oakter 65W GaN Charger: Features

The charger uses GaN technology for Fast charging without having a huge form factor. standout feature of the Oakter charger is its India-specific 3-pin plug, engineered for a secure and stable fit.

“Unlike most chargers being sold in India that use two-pin plugs and often slip out or fail to engage safety shutters, Oakter GaN charger offers enhanced stability and durability during everyday use, ensuring safe, firm, and reliable charging,” said Oakter. Safety considerations extend further with a special capacitor system that reduces the risk of shocks or vibrations often experienced with metal-body devices.

Performance is further enhanced through advanced thermal management, ensuring devices charge at full capacity without throttling or overheating. Each unit undergoes automated individual testing and rigorous cycle tests to maintain long-term efficiency and safety.

On a technical side, the Oakter 65W True GaN Charger supports an input voltage of 100–240V, making it compatible with a wide range of power sources. On the output side, it delivers PD 3.0 output of 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V, and 20V, along with PPS output of 3.3–21V/3A, providing consistent and efficient charging across devices.

With a maximum wattage of 65W, the charger is capable of fast-charging devices at peak performance. The maximum output current is 3.25A and the maximum output voltage is 20V. Compact and travel-friendly, it measures 7.8 × 4 × 5.6 cm and weighs 110g.