Beats Powerbeats Fit TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds have been launched in India and globally as the Apple-owned brand’s latest audio product aimed at those who workout. “Powerbeats Fit are true wireless earbuds made for everything from workouts to work calls, with universal secure-fit wingtips that gently tuck into your ear to stay in place,” says the brand.

Beats Powerbeats Fit: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 24,900, the Beats Powerbeats Fit are available via Apple’s online store, and other major online and offline retailers in Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink shades.

Beats Powerbeats Fit: Features

Designed to fit comfortably and securely, the buds sport flexible wingtips. The ergonomic earbud shape is designed around a custom acoustic platform and Proprietary drivers that are claimed to “deliver powerful, balanced sound across the full audio spectrum for an incredible listening experience.” Powerbeats Fit also support Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

Powered by the Apple H1 chip, Powerbeats Fit give iOS users seamless features out of the box, like Automatic Switching between devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free Hey Siri, Find My and more.

Adaptive EQ tailors your sound to the personal fit and seal created by each earbud, using advanced microphones to measure what you’re hearing, then adjusting audio output to fit you. They also sport dual beam-forming microphones that pinpoint your voice and an internal Processor that minimises external noise such as wind.

For absolute focus, advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external sounds, while Transparency mode lets you hear what’s going on around you. They are sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating, so they can handle intense training even in the rain, snow or heat.

They offer up to 30 hours of battery power with the charging case, with each bud delivering up to 7 hours of playback per charge. A quick 5‑minute charge will give you up to an hour of playback when battery is low. The redesigned charging case is 17 per cent smaller than its predecessor, as per the brand.

One can take calls, FaceTime with Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and activate Siri with Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. Each earbud is equipped with Auto‑Play/Pause Sensors that detect when they’re tucked into your ears.

Powerbeats Fit come with four ear tip sizes designed to fit different ear shapes and sizes: extra-small, small, medium and large.