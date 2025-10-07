Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review: Rotating bezel returns with AI

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 Classic marks the comeback of the “Classic” series after a two-year gap, and it feels like a return to familiar territory. The much-loved rotating bezel is back, paired with a stainless-steel build and a new layer of intelligence powered by Galaxy AI. The watch sits above the standard Galaxy Watch 8, offering deeper health insights, a more tactile interface, and better battery life — but also a higher price. The question is whether the extra features justify that premium. After several weeks of use, here’s how it stacks up.

What’s new vs Watch 6 Classic and Watch 8

Samsung has streamlined the Classic line this year to a single 46mm size. It now sports a squarish cushion design with a dynamic lug system — borrowed from the Watch Ultra — that helps the watch sit flatter and feel more stable on the wrist, even during workouts.

Galaxy AI makes its debut with new tools for sleep coaching and personalised training plans, while Google’s Gemini joins the mix via Wear OS 6 for deeper Android integration. Samsung adds an antioxidant test and tracking of vascular load during sleep to its health features, going beyond just the usual metrics.

The changes don’t completely change the Galaxy Watch formula, but they do make it better in ways that are easy to see. The rotating bezel and AI features make using the watch every day more fun, and the new health metrics show that Samsung wants to go beyond just tracking steps and into more meaningful health areas.

Design and hardware

The Watch 8 Classic retains the design hallmarks that have defined the series: a stainless-steel body, a physical rotating bezel, and three physical buttons — Home, Back, and a new Quick button.

The Quick button is customisable, letting you assign two functions: one for a short press and another for a long press. I set mine to launch Google Gemini with a short press and start a running workout with a long press — both features I use daily. The button is genuinely useful, especially since “Hey Google” voice activation doesn’t always trigger Gemini reliably when the watch is idle.

The 1.34-inch display is slightly smaller than the base Watch 8’s 1.47-inch panel but has the same 327ppi Resolution and hits 3,000 nits of brightness. Sapphire Crystal Glass adds durability.

At first, the size may feel large, especially for smaller wrists, but the rotating bezel quickly proves its worth. It makes navigation more natural and precise than swiping on a touchscreen — particularly when scrolling through notifications or switching apps mid-workout. Within minutes, I was using it instinctively, a reminder of why this feature was so popular in the first place.

The watch is built to withstand more than daily wear. With IP68 dust protection, 5ATM water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it’s ready for gym sessions and pool laps alike. Inside, Samsung’s five-core Exynos W1000 Processor keeps things smooth, paired with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage — double what you get on the base Watch 8. The device works with any Android 12+ phone but features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring remain exclusive to Samsung devices.

Setup and controls

Setting up the Watch 8 Classic is straightforward. Pairing with the Galaxy Wearable App unlocks the full suite of features, while Samsung Health and Health Monitor handle tracking and advanced metrics. Customisation options are extensive: you can rearrange tiles, configure button actions, and choose from a wide range of watch faces.

The new dynamic strap system is secure and comfortable from the start, though attaching the Band requires a small twist that might take a couple of tries to master. Once set up, the overall experience feels smooth and intuitive, and the rotating bezel continues to be one of the most practical navigation tools on any smartwatch.

Software and AI

Samsung’s One UI 8 on top of Wear OS 6 brings meaningful usability upgrades. Galaxy AI’s sleep coaching goes beyond stage tracking by analysing respiration, temperature, SpO2, and even snore patterns (if paired with a Samsung phone) to suggest better sleep routines. The Running Coach is more sophisticated now too — after a quick 12-minute test, it assesses your fitness level and builds a plan tailored to goals like a 5K or marathon.

These tools feel like features you’ll actually use, not just gimmicks. The watch became a reliable training companion, offering pacing feedback and suggesting gradual improvements over time. While it’s still not as advanced as a dedicated running watch, it’s more than capable for most users.

Google Gemini adds another layer of convenience, handling messages, calendar updates, and reminders through natural voice commands. This is a step towards making the smartwatch feel more like an independent device. While Gemini will eventually come to older Samsung models, the tight integration here gives the Classic a clear advantage.

Beyond fitness and health, the Watch 8 Classic covers all the expected smartwatch basics. You can make calls, send texts, and make contactless payments. It supports Google Play apps, including essentials like Maps and Gmail. Gesture controls also work well: you can pinch fingers to answer a call, twist your wrist to dismiss an alarm, or make a knocking motion to launch a favourite app.

Health features

The BioActive sensor remains central to the watch’s health capabilities, tracking heart rate, ECG, SpO2, stress, and body composition. The BIA measurements — including body fat, muscle mass, and water percentage — are detailed enough to track progress over weeks or months.

The new antioxidant test, which measures oxidative stress with a simple thumb press, initially felt like a novelty but did make me more conscious of my diet. It measures carotenoids — antioxidants found in leafy greens and orange vegetables — and offers a practical nudge towards healthier eating habits if your score is low.

Vascular load tracking during sleep is more valuable, offering useful long-term insights for those monitoring cardiovascular health. Together, these features push the Classic well beyond basic fitness tracking. Samsung clearly wants this watch to act as a proactive health companion rather than just a passive data logger.

Battery life

Battery life continues to be a trade-off with Wear OS devices, and the Watch 8 Classic is no exception. With the always-on display enabled and regular use (including GPS-tracked workouts), I averaged about 36 hours per charge. Turning AOD off extended that to around 39 hours.

It’s a modest improvement over the base Watch 8, though still short of the multi-day battery life offered by Fitbit or OnePlus wearables. Still, charging every other night is a fair compromise considering the feature set on offer.

Where it sits vs rivals

Within Samsung’s lineup, the Classic is arguably the most balanced option. It combines premium build quality, extra storage, and bezel-based navigation with a design that’s more versatile than the rugged, sports-focused Ultra.It stands up to its competitors. The Apple Watch Series 10 is still the best at working with iOS, and the Pixel Watch 3 works well with Android, but neither has body composition, AGEs tracking, or antioxidant measurement. OnePlus seems to the best in battery life, but its software ecosystem is still behind. The Classic is a high-end smartwatch that focuses on health and is both smart and useful, which is something few others can do.

Price Analysis

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic starts at Rs 46,999 for the Bluetooth-only model, whereas you will have to pay Rs 50,999 for an LTE model. On the other hand, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is available for Rs. 59,999, which is a lot more than this price but it has a much better display and battery life. So, price tag is an issue, Galaxy Watch 8 is another good choice for competition. It has almost the same features and costs Rs. 36,999 for the Bluetooth model and Rs. 39,999 for the LTE model.