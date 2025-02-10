Sennheiser HD 505 Headphones Launched: Features, Price, Availability

Sennheiser HD 505 headphones have debuted in the US and are claimed to be crafted for “listeners looking to elevate their love for audio to the next level of performance.” “With its blend of analytical tuning, precise detail, and enduring comfort, the HD 505 brings the essential Sennheiser experience to listening setups and gaming rigs of all kinds,” said the brand.

Sennheiser HD 505: Price, Availability

The HD 505 will be available starting today from Amazon.com with an MSRP of 279,90 EUR / 249.95 USD (approx Rs 21,880). There’s no word on the India availability of the headphones as of now.

Sennheiser HD 505: Features

The Sennheiser HD 505 is backed by a custom 120-ohm transducer situated in an open earcup, produced at the audiophile factory in Tullamore, Ireland. With a Frequency response stretching from 12 to 38,500 Hz and total harmonic distortion measurement of less than 0.2%, listeners can ensure that their music is reproduced with rich detail and integrity according to the brand.

This combination delivers a politely balanced sound signature, with the punchy bass, effortless mids, and non-fatiguing treble as per Sennheiser. The angled transducers replicate the triangular positioning of a set of nearfield loudspeakers, resulting in an expansive soundstage that enables listeners to feel as if they are sitting in the front row of their favorite music, movies, and games.

The HD 505 is built upon the trusted HD 500 series chassis. From the synthetic leather headband to the metal mesh earcup covers, every component is claimed to last. “At just 237 grams, the HD 505 offers a level of comfort that makes extended listening a pleasure,” said Sennheiser.

It comes with a detachable 1.8m (6 foot) cable, with a 3.5mm (1/8-inch) plug and 6.3mm adapter for connection to the widest range of audio sources like amplifiers, sound cards, audio interfaces, and A/V receivers. Like virtually all 500 series headphones, a wide range of cables and earpads—ranging in length, application, and plug type—can be swapped by the user without tools.

This modular design lets the HD 505 adapt to the wearer’s evolving setup over time such as incorporating a balanced audio source or adding an in-line microphone.