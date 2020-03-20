  • 13:39 Mar 20, 2020

Sennheiser HD 450BT and HD 350BT wireless headphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 20, 2020 1:04 pm

The company has introduced Sennheiser HD 450BT for Rs 14,990 and Sennheiser HD 350BT for Rs 7,490.
Sennheiser has announced the launch of a new range of wireless headphones in India. The company has introduced Sennheiser HD 450BT for Rs 14,990 and Sennheiser HD 350BT for Rs 7,490. The headphones will be available from Amazon, Flipkart, company’s website and leading electronic retail outlets in India.

 

The company claims that both the headphones come with deep dynamic bass. Both of them feature Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and high-quality wireless codec support, including AAC, AptX and AptX Low Latency for perfect audio synchronization with video. The HD 450BT also comes with active noise cancellation feature. The HD 450BT can also be used in wired mode.

 

The company further reveals that one can tailor the sound of the new HD 450BT and HD 350BT headphones according to personal taste with the equalizer feature on the Sennheiser Smart Control app. The app also offers a podcast mode that optimizes podcasts, audiobooks and other speech content. In addition, it provides access to battery status, a quick guide, and firmware updates.

 

Both the HD 450BT and HD 350BT wireless headphones feature 30-hour of battery life and support rapid charging via USB-C. The HD 450BT and HD 350BT are available in black or white colour variants. There is a dedicated voice assistant button enables voice interaction with Siri or Google Assistant, while intuitive physical buttons on the earcups make it easy to control music and calls.

 

Commenting on the launch, Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India, said, “We are extremely thrilled to launch our new range of headphones in the wireless category for our Indian consumers. With evolving pattern of entertainment consumption, today’s audience is increasingly consuming content on-the-go and looking for quality wireless audio products that enhance their overall experience. Keeping in mind these changing needs and preferences, our new range of headphones embrace the latest wireless technology. At Sennheiser, our focus has always been on innovation and with these new models in our wireless range, we aim to provide consumers an enhanced audio experience every day. We look forward to seeing how our consumers here take to it.”

