Sennheiser launches IE 300 in-ear headphones at Rs 29,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2021 5:55 pm

Latest News

Sennheiser IE 300 headphones are powered by a refined version of Sennheiser’s 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer ensuring superior sound quality
Sennheiser today announced the launch of IE 300 in-ear headphones in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 29,990, the IE 300 will be available at E-commerce channels, Sennheiser webshop & select partner offline outlets starting 25th March 2021.

 

Sennheiser IE 300 headphones are powered by a refined version of Sennheiser’s 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer ensuring superior sound quality. This includes an optimized membrane foil that minimizes natural resonances and total harmonic distortion (THD < 0.08% at 1 kHz, 94 dB), a transducer back volume designed to minimize reflection within the housing and a resonator chamber that removes masking resonances in the ear canal for more refined and detailed treble.

Offering a frequency response of 6 Hz – 20 kHz, the IE 300 delivers clear high frequencies with a subtle and warm musicality that brings greater intimacy to vocals.

 

The IE 300 ergonomic features include individually adjustable flexible ear hooks, as well as silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes (S/M/L). This not only ensures a perfectly secure fit and superb wearing comfort for long listening sessions but also offers optimum noise isolation.

 

The IE 300’s supplied 3,5mm cable is reinforced with para-aramid for stability even after thousands of bend cycles and can easily be replaced for optimal flexibility. For additional strain relief, the high-quality gold-plated Fidelity+ MMCX connector is seated in a recessed, 4.8mm-wide socket in the housing. Balanced cables with 2.5mm or 4.4 connectors are also available as optional accessories. A premium carry case is included for safe and convenient storage.

 

Commenting on the launch, Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, “Sennheiser has been at the forefront of innovation and has evolved into developing some of the finest audio peripherals in the market right now. With an armor of high-end audio products, Sennheiser has paved the way to an audio revolution. Taking this legacy forward, we are excited to launch the all-new Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear headphones that have been crafted to offer a premium audio experience for our customers with impeccable sound quality when on the go.”

