Sennheiser XS Lav mic launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 10:09 am

Sennheiser has launched a new clip-on mic that us compatible with Mobiles as well as computers.
Sennheiser has launched its new XS Lav mic in India, a clip-on and can even be connected to your mobile device or computer. It is available as XS Lav Mobile with TRRS connector, XS Lav USB-C with USB-C connector, and XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit with an additional Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod and Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp.

 

The XS Lav with USB Type C is priced at Rs 5,190, and XS Lav is priced at Rs 4,490, which is already available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.

 

Sennheiser XS Lav

A smartphone or computer will power the microphone and automatically switch from the internal mic. All you need to do is plug the 2m cable into your device, and the mic is ready for use. A standard USB-C to USB-A adapter makes the XS Lav ready for legacy products. 

 

All XS Lav mics include a microphone clip, removable foam windshield and a draw-string storage pouch as a standard. The XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit additionally contains a Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp and Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod. 

 

By using a dedicated microphone from the XS Lav family, one can bring the microphone closer to the sound source and are also able to isolate your voice and attenuate distracting noise from the surrounding environment.

