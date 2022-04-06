Sennheiser CX Plus, CX TWS earbuds launched in India with AptX codec support, Bluetooth 5.2

Sennheiser, the German audio company, today launched CX Plus True Wireless and CX True Wireless earphones in the Indian market. Both earphones are built to offer a ”high-quality listening experience with the effortless ease of use, and a sleek design for supremely comfortable all-day enjoyment”. These earbuds arrived globally back in September of last year.

The CX Plus True Wireless is priced at Rs 14,990 and CX True Wireless at Rs 10,990 in two color variants – Black and White. These products will be available on online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com & Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets in India.

Sennheiser CX Plus, CX TWS earbuds Features

The Active Noise Cancellation function on the CX Plus True Wireless earphones ensures that listeners experience all the clarity, detail, and bass without distractions – even in noisier environments. Meanwhile, the Transparent Hearing feature makes it easy to focus on external sounds when desired without the need to remove the earbuds. This feature is particularly useful in hearing ambient sounds, so users are more aware of their surroundings.

As for the battery life, you get 24 hours of playback time for CX Plus True Wireless, and 27 hours for the CX True Wireless. For a perfect fit in the ear canal that keeps the earbuds securely in place and effectively attenuates outside noise, ear adapters are provided in four sizes. The CX range isnIPX4-rated splash resistant as well.

Read More: Sennheiser IE100 PRO Wired, Wireless earphones arrive in India

Apart from that, users get customizable touch controls. Users can even tailor bespoke commands to ensure that controlling audio, calls, and accessing voice assistants are both convenient and intuitive.

Both the earbuds are also equipped with a pair of dual mics that optimizes speech for calls and voice assistant access to ensure clear voice pick-up, even when using a single earbud. The independent earbud use allows the right and left earbuds to be used individually or as a pair.

The range also offers the latest connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility and SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive codec support. The App and built-in EQ allows for custom tailoring of the listening experience, whether notching up the intensity of the music with the Bass Boost preset, relaxing with a podcast, or enhancing audio for a phone call.

The Sennheiser Smart Control App and built-in EQ on both CX Plus and CX True wireless earphones allow for custom tailoring of the listening experience. One can increase the intensity of the music with the Bass Boost preset, or enhance audio for a phone call.

Sennheiser says that the all-new app merges modern aesthetics with a more personal, relevant, and rewarding intuitive user experience. On top of that, Smart Control offers users new features to improve the functionality of their Sennheiser headphones, including Sound Check and Sound Zones. Sound Check guides users through three easy steps to find the perfect EQ preset according to their tastes.