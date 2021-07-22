Sennheiser IE100 PRO Wired, Wireless earphones arrive in India

Sennheiser today announced the launch of IE100 PRO BT and IE100 PRO wired in India today. The wireless version features AptX Low Latency codec and 10 hours of battery life. The Bluetooth connector also comes with a built-in mic as well.

Sennheiser IE100 PRO Wired, Wireless Price

IE 100 Pro wired is priced at Rs 9,900 and IE 100 Pro Wireless is priced at Rs 11,900. They will be available from 26 July onwards exclusively on Amazon. The IE 100 BT Connecter comes separately, which is priced at Rs 7,900. The in-ears are available in Black, Clear and Red colour options.

Sennheiser IE100 PRO Wired, Wireless Specifications

As successor to the IE 40 PRO, the Sennheiser IE100 PRO in-ears offer a “natural, warm and utterly precise monitoring sound” that allows you to tune your performance with ease. The IE 100 PRO features a low-profile mould and a reinforced ear-hook. In addition, a USB-C cable, which recharges the Bluetooth connector in 1.5 hrs is included as well.

The IE100 PRO retains the same transducer and frequency response of its predecessor. Though, it is now fitted with the same connector type and stage-proof internal cable duct as the IE 400 PRO and IE 500 PRO.

There’s a new IE PRO Mono Cable, a twisted cable that offers suppression of structure-borne noise. This cable can be used with the right or left earpiece, which gives a single-sided broadcast solution for live moderation, correspondents and ENG applications. With a stereo signal, the left signal will be transmitted.

In related news to the company, it recently also launched the IE900 in-ear earphones for audiophiles in India today. Priced at Rs 1,29,990, the flagship model IE 900 is available to pre-book on the Sennheiser webshop.

Instead of a multi-driver system that introduces phase incoherence and distortion, Sennheiser has improved the one-driver principle in the IE900. Based on this philosophy, the German audio brand developed its 7 mm True Response transducer. It can be found in various forms throughout Sennheiser’s professional and in-ear ranges.