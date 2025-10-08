HomeNewsJioBharat Safety-First Phones Launched at IMC 2025: Features, Price, Availability

JioBharat Safety-First Phones Launched at IMC 2025: Features, Price, Availability

Reliance Jio has announced a new set of JioBharat Safety-First Phones in India and here’s everything they have to offer.

By The Mobile Indian Network
JioBharat Safety-First Phones

At the India Mobile Congress 2025, Reliance Jio unveiled the new set of JioBharat Safety-First Phones with capabilities to monitor children and keep family members connected, which the telco describes as a “breakthrough designed to keep every Indian family connected, protected, and worry-free.” “With this innovation, Jio brings the power of smart connectivity and digital care to the most trusted, affordable phone platform in the country,” said the company.

JioBharat Safety-First Phones: Price, Availability

The new JioBharat Safety-First Phones are available across Jio Stores, leading mobile outlets, JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart, starting at just ₹799- making peace of mind accessible to every home in India.

JioBharat Safety-First Phones: Features

The JioBharat Safety-First phones introduces a set of intelligent and family-centric capabilities to enhance safety and connectivity, such as:

  1. Location Monitoring: Users can track the real-time location of their loved ones, ensuring peace of mind when children or elderly family members are away from home.
  2. Usage Manager: Acting as a digital guardian, this feature allows parents or caretakers to control who can call or message the user, block unknown numbers, and restrict access to unwanted distractions, ensuring a safe mobile experience.
  3. Phone & Service Health: The JioBharat Safety-First Phones provide real-time updates on device battery level and network strength, helping ensure uninterrupted communication.
  4. Always Available: With up to seven days of battery backup, the JioBharat phones guarantee that users remain connected anytime, anywhere—even in areas with limited charging access.

Built for Every Indian Household

The new JioBharat Safety-First Phones are purpose-built to meet the diverse needs of Indian families.

For Children: They offer smart location tracking and communication management, helping parents stay connected while keeping kids away from social media distractions.

For Elderly Parents: The phones feature a simple, easy-to-use interface and provide health and location updates for added reassurance to family members.

For Women: Designed as a dependable companion, the Safety-First phones ensure constant connectivity and an added layer of security when it matters most.

With the launch of the JioBharat Safety-First Phones, Reliance Jio aims to redefine personal safety and digital inclusivity for Indian families, offering a blend of reliability, control, and peace of mind in every connection.

