JioBharat Safety-First Phones Launched at IMC 2025: Features, Price, Availability

At the India Mobile Congress 2025, Reliance Jio unveiled the new set of JioBharat Safety-First Phones with capabilities to monitor children and keep family members connected, which the telco describes as a “breakthrough designed to keep every Indian family connected, protected, and worry-free.” “With this innovation, Jio brings the power of smart connectivity and digital care to the most trusted, affordable phone platform in the country,” said the company.

JioBharat Safety-First Phones: Price, Availability

The new JioBharat Safety-First Phones are available across Jio Stores, leading mobile outlets, JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart, starting at just ₹799- making peace of mind accessible to every home in India.

JioBharat Safety-First Phones: Features

The JioBharat Safety-First phones introduces a set of intelligent and family-centric capabilities to enhance safety and connectivity, such as:

Location Monitoring: Users can track the real-time location of their loved ones, ensuring peace of mind when children or elderly family members are away from home. Usage Manager: Acting as a digital guardian, this feature allows parents or caretakers to control who can call or message the user, block unknown numbers, and restrict access to unwanted distractions, ensuring a safe mobile experience. Phone & Service Health: The JioBharat Safety-First Phones provide real-time updates on device battery level and network strength, helping ensure uninterrupted communication. Always Available: With up to seven days of battery backup, the JioBharat phones guarantee that users remain connected anytime, anywhere—even in areas with limited charging access.

Read More: JioRouter AX6000 Launched in India with Wi-Fi 6 Technology

Built for Every Indian Household

The new JioBharat Safety-First Phones are purpose-built to meet the diverse needs of Indian families.

For Children: They offer smart location tracking and communication management, helping parents stay connected while keeping kids away from social media distractions.

For Elderly Parents: The phones feature a simple, easy-to-use interface and provide health and location updates for added reassurance to family members.

For Women: Designed as a dependable companion, the Safety-First phones ensure constant connectivity and an added layer of security when it matters most.

With the launch of the JioBharat Safety-First Phones, Reliance Jio aims to redefine personal safety and digital inclusivity for Indian families, offering a blend of reliability, control, and peace of mind in every connection.