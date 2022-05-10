Scosche launches AFP2-SP FrescheAir HEPA Portable Air Purifier in India

Scosche, an American accessory brand has launched the AFP2-SP FrescheAir in India, a portable HEPA air purifier. It helps you breathe fresh clean deodorized air to protect you and your family whilst in your car.

The Scosche AFP2-SP FrescheAir will be available in India at an introductory price of Rs 6,999. It can be purchased from Amazon.in and Tekkitake.com with a 1-year warranty period.

Scosche AFP2-SP FrescheAir

The Scosche AFP2-SP FrescheAir is a highly portable air purifier-cum-deodorizer that is designed with a cylindrical shape to fit in the cup holder of any vehicle. Built to work on low power requirements, it runs off any USB Type-C charger (wall or car charger) and also includes a rechargeable battery within.

In addition, the purifier can double up as a portable powerbank for your smartphone too. The compact design makes it very versatile to carry along anywhere or switch between vehicles. You can also use it at home, in an office cubicle, hotel room, or other small spaces.

Scosche AFP2-SP FrescheAir makes use of a HEPA filter to clean and deodorize the ambient air. IT can filter up to 99.5% of PM2.5 (2.5-micron Particulate Matter) that is suspended in the air which can be anything from smoke fumes to pollen and dust.

The filter helps capture these particles and also neutralizes the air to release fresh, clean air that’s safe to breathe. Not only does it clean the air of dust, it also helps neutralize any bad odors that could be lingering around inside closed spaces.

FrescheAir also features two operating modes Automatic and Manual. Automatic mode switches on the purifier the moment you turn on the car. The Manual mode allows you to set two fan speeds for efficient and faster purification. The fan is designed to be powerful and super quiet to help it silently work without making itself obvious.