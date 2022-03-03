RisamPure launches AtmoPure air purifiers, price starts Rs 14,990

RisamPure has launched AtmoPure range of air purifiers in India. Aimed at providing the best health care and well-being products in India, RisamPure has announced two variants – Medical Grade Hepa 14 Range and Advanced Grade Hepa 13 Range.

The air purifiers will be available to consumers starting from Rs 14,990 on the company’s website.

RisamPure AtmoPure air purifiers Features

AtmoPure air purifiers are built to proactively protect your health by ensuring no air-borne threats escape into the air you breathe. Atmopure air purifiers with its 5 stage purification system inside, eliminates all kind of air-borne threats, as they come with built-in Pre-Filter + Activated Carbon Filter + ‘3D Attack’ Technology.

The 3D Attack Technology is designed to ensure that the air in every corner of your home is free of all types of allergens, bacteria & viruses. The technology comprises of 3 powerful technologies – MEDICAL GRADE HEPA 14 + UV-C + IONIZER, making it a unique combination to remove all air-borne particles (as small as 0.3 microns) like hair & dust, gases, odours, VOCs, pollen, mould, allergens, mildew, fungi, bacteria’s & viruses.

Going forward, the company plans to conduct extensive research to come up with more innovative healthcare solutions. RisamPure plans to expand its portfolio by bringing in more products in the purification range targeting B2B and other segments.

In a related story, Sharp launched AIoT enabled Air Purifier in India at Rs 38,000. Sharp FX- J80 comes with three-step filtration involving HEPA filters that can trap 99.97% of microscopic particles (as small as 0.3 microns) in the air and effectively remove the common household odours. FX- J80 also offers advanced features, including home fit, a visualization of air quality inside the room to add to the convenience.