SanDisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD Debuts in India

SanDisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD has been launched in India with up to 4TB capacity, up to 7100MB/s read speeds, firmware updates support, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new SSD from SanDisk.

SanDisk WD Blue SN5100: Price, Availability

The SanDisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD starts at Rs 3,999 for the 500GB model. It will be available on shop.sandisk.com, leading eCommerce sites, and various offline IT stores.

SanDisk WD Blue SN5100: Features

SanDisk has introduced the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD in India, expanding its storage portfolio with options in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. The drive promises high-speed performance, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7100MB/s and write speeds of up to 6700MB/s. It also offers random read performance of 1000K IOPS and random write performance of 1300K IOPS, catering to demanding workloads.

Built on SanDisk BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND technology, the SN5100 is designed to provide higher density and capacity while maintaining efficiency. It comes in the compact M.2 form factor and weighs just 5.7 grams, making it suitable for both desktops and laptops.

On the software side, the SSD supports the SanDisk Dashboard application for health monitoring and firmware updates, along with free access to Acronis True Image for Sandisk software, simplifying data migration. The WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD is backed by a 5-year limited warranty.