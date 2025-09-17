Google App for Windows Launched: Everything to Know

A new Google App for Windows experiment has been announced by Google, helping PC users to “find what they need, faster. The app also comes with Google Lens built in, so you can select and search anything on your screen. Here’s everything to know about the new app by Google for the Windows operating system.

With the Google app for Windows, now you can “search without switching windows or interrupting your flow.” Whether you’re writing in a doc or in the middle of a game, you can press Alt + Space to instantly search for information from your computer files, installed apps, Google Drive files and the web.

With Google Lens built in, you can select and search anything on your screen, making it easy to translate images or text, get help with homework problems and more. You can also get deeper AI-powered responses in AI Mode and keep exploring with follow-up questions and helpful links.

Google notes that the Google app for Windows is launching as a Google Labs experiment, and it’s “currently only available in English to users in the US.” The company adds that this app is still experimental and has some known limitations. Further, it requires a personal Google Account and a Workspace account won’t work.

In related news to Google, the company recently announced a new Google AI Plus subscription that gives users expanded access to its Gemini 2.5 Pro AI. Where free users are limited to five prompts per day, AI Plus subscribers get higher usage limits, though Google hasn’t specified the exact amount yet. For context, AI Pro allows 100 prompts daily, and AI Ultra offers 500.