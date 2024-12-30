LG Reveals World’s First Bendable 5K2K Gaming Monitor: Know All Details

LG, ahead of CES 2025 which is set to take place from January 7 to January 10, has unveiled the world’s first bendable 5K2K gaming monitor. While the monitor will be showcased to the world at CES, the specifications of the monitor have been revealed by the brand alongside details of other new products under LG’s gaming monitors lineup.

LG UltraGear GX9 series Gaming Monitors

The UltraGear GX9 series from LG consists of two new monitors: 45GX990A and 45GX950A. The former is the world’s first bendable 5K2K gaming monitor while employing LG’s advanced WOLED technology. These screens offer high brightness, true blacks, stunning colors, and optimized curvature.

Certified for low blue light emissions, the GX9 series provides a more comfortable experience, reducing eye strain during extended gaming sessions. In addition, LG’s Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) coating minimizes screen reflections and glare, making it easier for gamers to see everything that’s happening on screen, even in brighter rooms.

The 45-inch monitor can transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds, offering users incredible flexibility and more control over their gaming experience. Its upgraded Dual-Mode feature allows users to switch effortlessly between resolution and Refresh Rate presets, and customize the aspect ratio and picture size. It further packs an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

Coming to the second model, the LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model 45GX950A) also has a curved (800R), 21:9 format 5K2K-resolution self-lit 45-inch panel which is non-bendable. Its 4-side Virtually Borderless design and slim bezels help boost users’ sense of immersion while adding a sleek aesthetic to the gaming setup. Because it boasts of a 125 pixels per-inch (PPI) and an RGWB subpixel layout, the monitor improves the readability of in-game text and makes productivity tasks, such as editing documents or website content, much easier.

Read More: LG XBOOM Series Speakers Launched in India

Like its bendable sibling, the 45GX950A features Dual-Mode functionality with eight customizable configurations and supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with 90W power delivery. This ensures seamless compatibility with the latest graphics cards and features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) while enabling convenient device charging. Certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the monitor has reduced screen tearing for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

There’s also a third model that will be showcased at CES 2025. The LG UltraGear 39GX90SA will be powered by webOS and functions as a home entertainment hub, enabling users to access all their go-to streaming services without a PC or set-top box. It’s 39-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio curved (800R) OLED display is claimed to produce “nuanced colors and deep, dark blacks, making it perfect for AAA games and HDR movies and series.” Equipped with USB Type-C ports, it offers convenient connectivity, and incorporates LG’s ergonomic and space-saving L-shaped stand for a clutter-free desk setup.

Pricing as well as availability details of the gaming monitors will be unveiled later in 2025 at some point.