Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Launched with No Plus Model

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series, comprising of the Tab S11 Ultra and the Tab S11 has been announced. This is a departure from last year’s strategy which included a Plus model instead of the vanilla one. Here’s everything to know about the new Galaxy Tab S11 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Price, Availability

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will be available starting September 4 in select markets and offered in two colours: Gray and Silver. The Tab S11 Ultra is available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB models while the Tab S11 comes in 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB trims.

Pricing and availability for India will be updated soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Specifications

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sports a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. Further, the Tab S11 has a smaller 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Both the models also have dynamic Refresh Rate support up to 120Hz and 1600 nits peak brightness. The Ultra model also has an anti-reflective coating.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. As for RAM and Storage, they get 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options. Both of them also have support microSD card storage expansion up to 2TB. An 11,600mAh battery backs Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra while the S11 has a 8,400mAh battery, and both of them charge at 45W speeds.

The tablets run on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 and pack support for the full suite of Galaxy AI features. They’ll get 7 years of OS updates and security patches. The company also announced that One UI 8 will expand to other previous generations of Galaxy tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 series, starting in October.

At the back, the S11 Ultra has a 13MP primary camera sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The front of the Tab S11 Ultra has a single sensor now, which is a 12MP camera. The Tab S11 has a single 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor for video calls on the front and a single 13MP sensor on the back.

Connectivity options on the two include optional 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6E in S11 and Wi-Fi 7 in S11 Ultra, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth v5.3. Additional features on the tablets include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, S-Pen included in the box (without Bluetooth support), IP68 rated tablet body and S-Pen, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.