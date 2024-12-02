Samsung DeX for Windows App to be Discontinued: All Details

The Samsung DeX for Windows App has been useful for Samsung flagship smartphone users who also own a Windows PC, as it provides a PC-like experience of using the Samsung software. However, unfortunate news has surfaced confirming that the app will soon be discontinued.

Through the Samsung DeX for Windows app, users could access the smartphone files and also seamlessly move files between the Samsung device and the Windows PC. However, as per the Samsung DeX page on the Samsung UK website, Samsung has decided to discontinue the app.

The bottom of the page has a footnote that reads, “The DeX for PC on Windows OS will end support from One UI 7 version. We encourage customers to connect mobile phones and PC through the Link to Windows feature. To use the “Link to Windows” feature, refer to the following website (Connected Experience page).”

Read More: Samsung Spain Officially Gives us a Glimpse of One UI 7

For those unaware, the “Link to Windows” feature allows you to connect your Galaxy phone and computer for seamless multitasking using Phone Link and Link to Windows. You can also mirror your phone’s screen, view notifications, transfer files and media, and respond to messages and calls. You can also use your favourite Microsoft apps on your phone, sync files between both devices and combine your calendars.

While the functionality is quite similar, it removes a major feature: the ability to run the Android apps installed in your Galaxy device on your Windows PC. Supported apps would also resize to a bigger version for the bigger screen. While you can still mirror your smartphone screen, the experience won’t be identical to the Samsung DeX for Windows app.

In addition, Samsung will discontinue the ability to download EDGE Panels on Galaxy smartphones with One UI 7.