Samsung XR Headset with Android Showcased; Android XR Platform Also Announced

Samsung has showcased its first-ever (and long-rumoured) Android XR headset that should supposedly rival Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The new Samsung XR headset is packed with Galaxy AI, and runs on Android XR platform which has simultaneously been announced by Google. Here’s everything to know about the two new developments in the world of Android.

Android XR Platform: What’s it all About?

Android XR is a new operating system built for the “next generation of computing”, as per Google. Created in collaboration with Samsung, Android XR combines years of investment in AI, AR and VR to bring new experiences to headsets and glasses.

Google says that it is working to create a vibrant ecosystem of developers and device makers for Android XR, “building on the foundation that brought Android to billions.” Today’s release is a preview for developers, and by supporting tools like ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR from the beginning, developers can start building apps and games for upcoming Android XR devices.

For Qualcomm partners like Lynx, Sony and XREAL, Google has opened a path for the development of a wide array of Android XR devices to meet the diverse needs of people and businesses. And, it is continuing to collaborate with Magic Leap on XR technology and future products with AR and AI.

Android XR will first launch on headsets that “transform how you watch, work and explore.” The first device, code named Project Moohan and built by Samsung (more on that below), will be available for purchase next year.

With headsets, you can effortlessly switch between being fully immersed in a virtual environment and staying present in the real world. You can fill the space around you with apps and content, and with Gemini, our AI assistant, you can even have conversations about what you’re seeing or control your device. Gemini can understand your intent, helping you plan, research topics and guide you through tasks.

The company is also redesigning some of the Google apps for headsets. You can watch YouTube and Google TV on a virtual big screen, or relive your memories with Google Photos in 3D. You’ll be able to explore the world in new ways with Google Maps, soaring above cities and landmarks in Immersive View. And with Chrome, multiple virtual screens will let you multitask with ease. You can even use Circle to Search to quickly find information on whatever’s in front of you, with a simple gesture.

Plus, because it’s Android, your favorite mobile and tablet apps from Google Play will work right out of the box, with even more apps, games and immersive content made for XR arriving next year.

Android XR will also support glasses in the future. “We want there to be lots of choices of stylish, comfortable glasses you’ll love to wear every day and that work seamlessly with your other Android devices,” Google stated.

Glasses with Android XR will have Gemini one tap away, providing helpful information instantly — like directions, translations or message summaries without reaching for your phone.

Google will soon begin real-world testing of prototype glasses running Android XR with a small group of users. This will help the company create helpful products based on user feedback.

Android XR is designed to be an open, unified platform for XR headsets and glasses. For users, this means more choice of devices and access to apps they already know. For developers, it’s a unified platform with opportunities to build experiences for a wide range of devices using familiar Android tools and frameworks.

Samsung XR Headset

Samsung also showcased its XR headset based on the Android XR platform. The headset has already been rumored to be in the works for months now, and a report from last week suggested that the company will showcase its first headset in January alongside the Galaxy S25 series but Samsung previewed it earlier than expected. However, Samsung could still demo how its XR headset works, next month.

Through open collaboration with industry leaders like Google and Qualcomm, Samsung helped in the culmination of an entirely new Android XR platform. “For many years, we have worked side-by-side with partners, designing, integrating, and optimizing technology — and this next project is one of our most ambitious endeavors yet,” said Samsung.

Code-named “Project Moohan”, the first Samsung XR headset designed for Android XR was showcased by Samsung. “The name “Moohan”, meaning ‘infinity’ in Korean, connotes our belief in delivering unparalleled, immersive experiences within an infinite space,” said the company. By the looks of it, the Samsung XR headset looks a lot like the Apple Vision Pro from the front, but with a different front-glass design. There appear to be a couple of buttons at the top of the headset. The resting pad is on the back which should ensure a secure and comfortable fit when on the wearer’s head.

Equipped with state-of-the-art displays, Passthrough capabilities, and natural multi-modal input, this headset will be your spatial canvas to explore the world through Google Maps, enjoy a sports match on YouTube or plan trips with the help of Gemini, claimed Samsung. All these experiences come with lightweight, ergonomically optimized hardware designed to ensure maximum comfort during use.

We can expect more information from Samsung regarding the headset next month, as per reports.