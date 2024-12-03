Samsung Smart AR Glasses to be Revealed Alongside Galaxy S25 Series: Report

Samsung could be planning to enter a new segment next month, and it would be the Smart Glasses space. Reports online suggest that Samsung Smart AR Glasses could be revealed at the Galaxy S25 series launch next month, while a full launch could happen in the second half of 2025.

Yonhap News reports that Samsung is set to unveil a prototype of its augmented reality (AR) glasses that are currently in development, during the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event early next year, likely in the form of videos or images. It would be similar to how Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring during the Galaxy S24 series launch earlier this year and launched the product itself alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July.

The report doesn’t mention the exact launch timeline, but notes that it could debut sometime in the third quarter of 2025, which matches the Galaxy Ring launch schedule. It’s possible that while Samsung Smart AR Glasses will be teased next month, the full launch could coincide with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 in July of 2025.

Aside from that, the report adds that before revealing the prototype, Samsung plans to introduce the XR platform, the software that will the AR glasses will run on, later in December. In July earlier this year, a Samsung executive confirmed that the “upcoming XR platform” would be “coming this year.” Samsung Electronics partnered with Google and Qualcomm back in February 2023 for the development of this product.

The report goes on to mention that the Samsung Smart AR Glasses are said to weigh in at around 50 grams with the overall functionality remaining similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Furthermore, the glasses will pack features like payment functions, gesture recognition functions, facial recognition functions, etc., using artificial intelligence which will likely be powered by Google’s Gemini.

Rumours suggest that Galaxy S25 series smartphones are launching on January 22, 2025, and going by the report, we’ll see the first teaser for the glasses at the same Galaxy Unpacked event.