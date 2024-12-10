Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Base Model Still Gets 12GB RAM, But There’s Good News

Samsung Galaxy Ultra smartphones have always been the top-notch devices from the brand (apart from its foldable), but Samsung doesn’t plan on compromising. For the past four years, the brand has stuck to 12GB RAM in its top-end Ultra smartphones. For the upcoming Ultra device, Samsung could still pack the Galaxy S25 Ultra base model with 12GB RAM but fret not, as the upper variants could pack higher RAM.

While 12GB RAM may seem enough at first but as competitor brands move forward and apps get more resource hungry, Samsung will have to move forward too. However, it doesn’t plan on doing so with the Galaxy S25 Ultra base model as according to a leak, it will still get 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

There’s good news too, as the leak suggests that the device will be available in two more trims, with 16GB RAM and storage options including 512GB and 1TB. While Samsung has offered these storage options in the past, they have always had 12 gigs of RAM since the Galaxy S21 Ultra, even in the top-end variants. The last 16GB RAM was in the Galaxy S20 Ultra from 2020. More RAM means the device will perform better in the multitasking processes and retain App memory for longer.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is already shaping up to be a major design upgrade over the S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly have flat sides, which is a major change. These sides will be identical to what we have seen on the Galaxy S24 Plus. The buttons will reside on the right side as usual. It will have some of the slimmest bezels ever seen on a Samsung phone.

Further, another major change is the rounded corners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, compared to the sharper ones we have seen on the previous three generations of Galaxy S-series Ultra phones. At the bottom left corner will be the S-Pen slot, which is usual for the brand’s Ultra phones.