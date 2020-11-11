Advertisement

Samsung unveils TV with a rotating display

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 11, 2020 1:12 pm

Samsung has unveiled a TV with a rotating display that is called The Sero. The display of the TV can rotate horizontally or vertically, as per the needs of the user.

Samsung has revealed a new one-of-its-kind TV called 'The Sero'. What makes it unique is that you can view content in any position by rotating between horizontal and vertical orientations at the flick of a button. The Sero will be exclusively available at Reliance Digital stores at a price of Rs 1,24,990.

 

Additionally, consumers can enjoy a host of other benefits like 5% cash back and EMIs as low as INR 1,190.

 

The Sero will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.

 

The Sero

 

The TV has a 43-inch display with a resolution of 3840 × 2160. It supports HDR10+ with 2800 PQI and support for Quantum HDR. 

 

The Sero, named for the Korean word for ‘vertical’ – has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations just as a user might handle their smartphone or tablet. As per Samsung, the TV is geared towards a younger social media generation with an interest in viewing experiences such as the ones found on their mobile devices, The Sero is optimized for social media content, streaming services and gaming. 

 

The Sero TV

 

The screen can also be rotated by remote control, voice command and via the SmartThings app. The Sero is also equipped with 4.1ch 60W Front Firing speakers. The TV delivers 100% colour volume with over a billion colours and shades and uses AI to upscale content to 4K resolution. 

 

The Sero comes with a feature called Ambient Mode+ that allows users to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings. It is also equipped with other smart features such as Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) etc. 

 

Reliance Digital is also offering gift vouchers from AJIO and Reliance Trends till November 16, 2020 during the on-going “Festival of Electronics” sale that the retailer is running.

