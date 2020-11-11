Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 11, 2020 12:33 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition with the discounted price is now available for purchase through Samsung Exclusive Stores and the Samsung India online store in the country.
Samsung launched the BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in India in July this year. Now the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has received a price cut in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS edition was launched at Rs 87,999. Now after the price cut of Rs 10,000, the Galaxy S20+ BTS edition is priced at Rs 77,999. The phone with the discounted price is now available for purchase through Samsung Exclusive Stores and the Samsung India online store in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. Galaxy S20+ BTS edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse. Right in the box, the device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalise their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 990, coupled with 8GB RAM and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1 on top. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery. The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery.

