Our TVs have better consumer connect: SPPL Electronics

There are numerous smart TVs being introduced in India each year, providing customers with an expansive range of choices from affordable to high-end models. Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) Electronics is a TV manufacturer based in India that is a brand licensee of Westinghouse, Thomson, Blaupunkt, and Kodak. Each offers smart TVs at various price points. The manufacturer claims that being an Indian manufacturer has its benefits, but it has also reportedly caused concern for tech giant Samsung.

Pallavi Singh Marwah, Senior Vice President, SPPL, shared some interesting information about the brand’s working and offering in an interview with The Mobile Indian. She shared how being an Indian TV manufacturer helps the brand maintain a connect with its users in terms of feedback and overall after-sales experience. However, she also says that these advantages are a cause of worry for Samsung in India.

“We are witnessing never-seen-before prices of Smart TVs launched by Samsung in the past few months here in India”, she said. As to why that’s happening, Pallavi says that Samsung is trying to make its own space in the Indian online Smart TV market as it is being forced to do so by Indian TV manufacturers, who are constantly launching Smart TVs that are priced aggressively.

ReadMore: Exclusive: New Infinix Zero series smartphone launching next month, along with TV and Laptop

During her discussion, she mentioned the post-purchase support provided to buyers who encounter issues with their TVs. Pallavi noted that the turnaround time for a technician visit for SSPL televisions ranges from 24 to 48 hours in metropolitan areas, but may take 2 to 3 days in other regions.

Pallavi informed us that SPPL collaborates with several service partners to guarantee prompt and dependable service for their buyers. Additionally, she mentioned that the brand is planning to introduce new Smart TV products during Diwali, which are supposedly distinctive and exclusive.